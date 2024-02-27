Assessing the Current Group of BYU Quarterbacks

BYU begins spring football practice on Thursday. There are plenty of questions for the BYU Cougars as they begin preparations for the 2024 season. Still, there are over 180 days until the Cougars kick off against Southern Illinois.

There is plenty of time for position battles to be sorted out. Quarterback is chief among them. Spring practice will be the first on-field look at the battle.

Most assume it will be a battle between the incumbent Jake Retzlaff and the two-time transfer Gerry Bohanon.

Let’s take a look at the QB room in its entirety.

Incumbent Starter- Jake Retzlaff

After Kedon Slovis got hurt midway through the 2023 season, Retzlaff took the reins at BYU. Clearly, there was a learning curve making the jump from junior college to Power Five football. His athletic ability was on full display, creating plays with his feet and improvising.

Unfortunately, he improvised a little too much at times. Turnovers were a big problem. He threw three interceptions and lost three fumbles. That’s six total giveaways in four games.

However, he also was responsible for six touchdowns, three throwing and three rushing. The ability is clearly there. The locker room likes and respects him. It’s just a matter of processing the defense effectively and taking care of the ball.

Retzlaff has two seasons of eligibility left. That might be a possible tiebreaker in a battle with an experienced grad transfer.

The Challenger- Gerry Bohanon

Bohanon enters his seventh year of college football in 2024, with his third program. He has experienced the full gambit of emotions and levels of success at the FBS level. From being the starting QB on a Big 12 and New Year’s Six Bowl championship Baylor team in 2021, to suffering through injuries and enduring a 1-11 campaign at South Florida in 2022. He didn’t play in 2023 but was on the USF Bulls’ roster.

Bohanon comes to Provo looking for one more chance at a fresh start. Like Slovis before him, he comes in as a one-year super senior.

The Other Transfer- Treyson Bourget

Bourget comes to Provo from Western Michigan as a preferred walk-on. This was a big get for BYU, even as a depth move. He comes in with two seasons at the FBS level under his belt, with 1,314 yards and six touchdowns to boot.

The Tucson, AZ native transfers much closer to home with a chance to surprise in camp and earn significant snaps as the QB position battle rages on into the summer.

Most experienced remaining option- Cade Fennegan

One thing is certainly in Fennegan’s favor over any other QB in the room at BYU- experience with Aaron Roderick’s system. This is his fourth season in the system at BYU. Even without having started a game for the Cougars, he brings a bevvy of knowledge about how Coach Roderick wants his offense run. If all else fails, Fennegan knows how to properly run the offense. Plus, he has actual game experience back when he played for Boise State in 2020.

The young up-and-comer: Ryder Burton

Burton started to make waves as a true freshman in camp last year. The coaches tout his arm strength. There is definitely a scenario where Burton is groomed behind whoever the starter is in 2024 in preparation for being the main guy in 2025.

Depth/Practice Squad

Nick Billoups

Billoups might be the purest athlete of any QB in Provo. Like Fennegan, he enters his fourth season with the program under Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick. He doesn’t have the same in-game experience as Fennegan, but he too knows the system inside and out.

While the chances of Billoups starting are slim, his pure athleticism could be of use in some fashion.

Cole Hagen

It’s never a bad thing for BYU to nab one of Corner Canyon High School’s most recent crop of uber-productive quarterbacks. Hagen passed for 3,655 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, leading the Chargers to an undefeated 14-0 season and 6A state championship. He also ran for over 1,000 yards as a senior. Certainly, the athleticism is there.

He might be a tad undersized to be the true No. 1 guy in Provo but he is valuable depth as a productive high school product entering his second year in the system.

Noah Lugo

Lugo is the youngest, freshest prospect on the roster at BYU. The three-star signal caller from Texas enters the program for the first time this spring. He is certainly a name to watch in the years to come.