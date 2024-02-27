Upset! BYU Stuns Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse

WHAT. A NIGHT. BYU went into arguably the toughest place to play in college basketball and beat #7 Kansas 76-68 Tuesday night in Lawrence.

BYU shot 13-34 from the three-point line compared to just three made threes from Kansas to out-math the Jayhawks. The game plan was evident for BYU — BYU shoots the most threes in the Big 12 and Kansas shoots the least, so BYU needed to beat the Jayhawks with a math equation.

Dallin Hall had 18 points for BYU and made massive threes and free throws down the stretch. His three with 1:31 left put BYU up 5 and was the dagger. Jaxson Robinson had a huge night as well with 18 points and kept BYU within striking distance until Hall took over. Noah Waterman had just 9 points, but played great defense and hit two threes late.

Foul trouble plagued BYU, but KU shot just 19-31 the foul line. Star big man Hunter Dickinson was just 6-15 from the FT line.

This is an all-time win in BYU history. Kansas was 313-17 at home under Bill Self in 21 years, and this was their first home loss of the season. With the win, BYU punches its ticket to the NCAA tournament and can shoot for a top 5 seed and potential start in SLC.

BYU next heads home Saturday to host TCU.