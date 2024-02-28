BYU Basketball Mailbag: Kansas Win Impact, Path Ahead, Recruiting, More

I don’t know about you, but everything just seems a little better after a big BYU win. Twitter is fun to scroll through, your food tastes better, your kids screaming doesn’t annoy you. It’s a fun high.

After that Kansas win, BYU punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and can focus on improving their seeding with 2.5 weeks until Selection Sunday.

Below I answer some of your questions you had for me and give a few nuggets I think many of you will find interesting. Thank you for the questions!

More impressive win: Knocking off, undefeated Gonzaga at the kennel or beating Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse?

Last night was one of the biggest wins in program history. You read all the stats I’m sure — Kansas’ 313-17 record at home under Bill Self over 21 years, 82 consecutive home wins when leading at halftime, 15-0 at home this year. Allen Fieldhouse in my opinion is the toughest place to play in the country and BYU won in their first crack as a Big 12 member.

To JT’s specific question, I think you could look at it from a couple different angles. I wasn’t at Tuesday’s game, but I was at the 2017 game where BYU beat #1 and 29-0 Gonzaga on Senior Night. That Gonzaga team is better than this Kansas team. They went to the national championship game and had a mix of NBA players and high-level upper classmen. BYU was a 20.5-point underdog. McCarthey Athletic Center isn’t as hard to play in as Allen Fieldhouse, but it is still one of the toughest places to play in the country. If your criteria is likelihood of winning and the caliber of team, the Gonzaga game would come out on top.

I think the Kansas win is more impressive, and I’ll explain why. BYU was a 7.5 point underdog to the Jayhawks compared to the 20.5-point spread at Gonzaga, but this win means more to BYU. That 2016-2017 had some great players, but they had no chance at the NCAA Tournament unless they won the WCC Tournament. That win merely secured a NIT spot.

This win for BYU not only secured a NCAA Tournament bid and put BYU in contention for a top 5 seed, but it validated BYU’s standing in Big 12 basketball. Many pundits — and fans — wondered if this was a metrics-manipulating team whose 3-point bombing capabilities were a flash in the pan. Bill Self definitely shot that down in his post game comments when he called BYU’s offense “NBA Style” with their floor spacing and shooting. A win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse — a place where so few teams win — stamped BYU as a legitimate player on the Big 12 basketball scene for years to come.

So, take your pick based on your criteria and you have a good case for either. I give a slight nod to the Kansas win.

What does BYU need to do in practice to beat TCU? TCU is the most dangerous road team in conference.

I’ll take this question in two different directions. The first is a story.

The Oklahoma State loss was a turning point for BYU. BYU had just come off their two worst defensive performances of the season, giving up 88 to UCF and 93 to Oklahoma State. The moments after the Oklahoma State game could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season. According to multiple sources, one BYU coach challenged another coach (I’m not going to say who to protect the coaches and my sources) about the level of accountability BYU players needed to show. This was in front of the entire team. That could have gone two different ways — players could have pushed back on coaches or taken that challenge in stride. BYU players took the latter approach of taking on accountability for the poor defensive performances. Three days later BYU held Baylor, the best offense in the Big 12 and best 3-point shooting team in the country coming into the game, to just 5-25 from deep. The Kansas State loss was a defensive letdown, but BYU bounced right back with a great defensive performance at Kansas.

BYU will need to be more consistent defensively if they want to advance in the tournament, but that Oklahoma State loss and the moments after could prove to be pivotal.

Now addressing the TCU game. This game SCREAMS letdown. TCU will be angry after losing at home to Baylor Monday. BYU is on cloud nine after winning at Kansas. Just look around in college basketball the last week what teams have done their following game after pulling a big upset.

-Creighton beat #1 UConn; Lost at St John’s.

-George Mason beat #16 Dayton; Lost at Loyola Chicago.

-WSU beat #4 Arizona; Lost at Arizona State.

-Wake Forest beat #10 Duke; Lost at Notre Dame

Fortunately for BYU this game is at home. That is a huge safety net in avoiding a letdown. I don’t think TCU is the best road team in the league, but they are 3-4 on the road in Big 12 play. Star forward Emmanuel Miller is a tough matchup for BYU. He is a cross between Kansas State’s Arthur Kaluma and KJ Adams of Kansas. He has similar strength to KJ Adams but shoots 40% from three. BYU struggled with both Kaluma and Adams.

The Kansas win is the most impressive thing BYU will accomplish this week, but avoiding a letdown to a good TCU team would say a lot about this team and their mindset.

Any chance Pope can flip Kozlowski or Johnson?

Brody Kozlowski and Jaxon Johnson are both 4-star recruits, depending which site you look at. Brody will play next season and Jaxon will first serve a mission before enrolling. BYU coaches can’t actively try to “flip” either player since they signed their National Letter of Intent. Brody is currently committed to USC, who is having an incredibly difficult season. As long as Andy Enfield remains the Head Coach I would bet that Brody sticks with his USC commitment. He’s put himself on hot seat, so I’ll keep my eye on Brody to possibly move either this offseason or future ones.

Jaxon Johnson grew up a Utah fan. That tie will be there forever. However, BYU was very close to getting him and if he was a 2025 recruit, I think BYU would have got him after the success of this season. Sources told me that shortly before his commitment, Collin Chandler’s parents talked with his family and essentially gave them the hard sell on BYU (does that answer your Collin Chandler questions?!).

Should we be more concerned about losing Pope or losing an assistant(s)? What do you predict our scholarship situation to be after the season ends and players start making decisions on next year?

Should we be more concerned about losing Pope or losing an assistant(s)?

I got a lot of questions about Pope and his future. I’ll have a more comprehensive take after the season, but I’ll give some preliminary thoughts now.

Pope will get looks from high-major programs this offseason. What he has done this season is remarkable. His resume at UVU and BYU, coaching style, NBA background, and charisma will make him enticing for many programs. Louisville will likely open. Indiana could open. Oregon could open. Washington should open, and that is where Pope grew up. And if a high-major coach takes one of those jobs — say Porter Moser at Oklahoma — that just opens another big job.

The #1 thing, in my opinion, BYU can do to keep Pope is show they are willing to invest in the program. He’ll likely need a pay raise and that is important, but more importantly there needs to be a commitment to NIL. Pope has been very vocal the past year about some of BYU’s NIL struggles. He is telling you what frustrates him.

BYU’s NIL is not bad despite what some may think, but I am confident after the season BYU is having the commitment will be much bigger. One reason is because of who is taking a bigger role. Nutricost CEO Min Kim is a big basketball fan has been involved in the Royal Blue Collective, but will now take on a more prominent role. He’s the type of guy that would be more inclined to cut big checks in order lure a good player, BYU’s administration be damned.

If BYU can show a big commitment in that department, they will have a good chance to hang onto Pope.

Obviously SJ is the only one on this team with no eligibility left, but is there anyone else you expect probably doesn’t return next year?

Spencer Johnson is the only person who is out of eligibility. Jaxson Robinson has been getting NBA buzz, and if the season ended today I believe he would enter the NBA Draft. Things can change in the coming months, but I believe he will declare for the NBA Draft after this season. Getting a player drafted would be huge for this program. BYU needs more NBA presence, and the coaches could show their developmental capabilities by what they did with Jaxson.

Noah Waterman still needs his medical redshirt approved, but if he gets that I am confident he will return to BYU. He is not planning on participating in senior night activities. Noah took a huge leap this season and is a big part of BYU’s offense. 6-foot-11 guys that can average double figures and shoot nearly 40% from three are hard to find. Noah has drastically improved his defense and rebounding this year and would have an even bigger role next year. I talked to one national scout that told me after last night’s game that Noah will start getting NBA looks next offseason if he returns for another year and takes another jump.

As far as transfers, Atiki and Trey Stewart are the two I’m watching the most.

All bets are off if Mark Pope isn’t the head coach. Not saying that is happening, but that’s the obvious caveat.

What will it take for BYU to finish top four in the conference to get the double bye?

BYU essentially locked up a first round bye in the Big 12 tournament. Seeds 5-10 get a single bye and 1-4 get a double bye. BYU is in a 3-way tie for fifth place and 2.5 games ahead of the 11 seed UCF, who they hold a tiebreaker over.

Realistically BYU probably needs to finish 3-0 to get a top 4 seed. That would give them tiebreakers over Iowa State, Kansas, and a 1-1 record versus Baylor. Kansas still has to play at Baylor and Houston, so if they lost both of those and BYU went 2-1 then BYU would be tied in the conference standings over the Jayhawks and win the tiebreaker in a two-team scenario.

In short, 3-0 I think gets BYU in the top 4 and 2-1 gives them an outside shot, but seems unlikely since too many things would need to swing in BYU’s way.

What does BYU need to do to get a 4 seed and play in SLC?

Salt Lake City is one of the four Thursday/Saturday regionals that BYU could open in. The other 3 are Charlotte, Omaha, and Pittsburgh.

The higher BYU’s seed the better the likelihood BYU has to play in SLC. If BYU is a 4 seed I think you could make SLC a lock. BYU would be the highest seeded team in their 4-team group and get the benefit of playing close to home. 5 seed also gives BYU a good chance, and the more you go down the seed line the more the probability drops.

BYU has a shot at a 4 or 5 seed after the Kansas win. I think a 2-1 finish and a Q1 win in the Big 12 tournament would give BYU a really good chance to be on the 5 line.

Realistically after this win how far can byu go in the match madness tournament?

BYU can go to the final four. It’s not likely, but it’s not hyperbole either. Just look at last year’s bracket — UConn was a 4 seed, Miami and San Diego State were a 5 seed, and FAU was a 9 seed. BYU will be between that 4 through 9 line.

BYU will need to shoot well and defend consistently, but they can beat any team in the country if they are on. Heck, BYU had a legit shot to beat #1 Houston.

That said, BYU could also lose in the first round. We’ve seen February stinkers against Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

With my preseason expectations, I am happy that BYU will just be in the tournament. I hope BYU can win a game. I will be over the moon with a second weekend appearance.