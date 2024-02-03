How to watch no. 22 BYU Basketball at West Virginia

BYU Basketball starts off February play on the road in West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the 21st game of the season for the no. 22 BYU Cougars. They are 15-5 on the season and 3-4 in Big 12 play. BYU last played a week ago in Provo against the Texas Longhorns. They won, 84-72.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 8-13 overall, 3-5 in conference play. They played on Wednesday, defeating Cincinnati by a score of 69-65 in Morgantown. WVU’s other conference wins came over Kansas (no. 3 at the time) and Texas (no. 25 at the time).

BYU and WVU have played twice in the past - Once in Portland in 1973, with BYU winning, and once in Morgantown in 1947, with West Virginia winning.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 75 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 3, 4:00 p.m. MT

Location:

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Mark Neely (play by play)

Tim Welsh (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.