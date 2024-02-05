BYU Inches up in AP Poll After Win Over West Virginia

After a double-digit road win over West Virginia, BYU went from 22 to 21 in the latest AP Poll released Monday. BYU has been ranked in the AP Poll for 11 consecutive weeks.

BYU’s win over the Mountaineers came versus a team that had won consecutive home games versus Texas, Kansas, and Cincinnati. Now 16-5 on the season, BYU is ranked 7 in NET and 9 in KenPom.

BYU next plays at Oklahoma Tuesday evening and hosts Kansas State in Provo Saturday night. The Sooners have lost 3 of 4 while Kansas State has lost 4 in a row and hosts Kansas Monday night at home.

The Sooners are 16-6 on the season and fell out of the AP Poll after a 10-week run. Powered by three guards and an effective defense, the Sooners will look to stay on the right side of the bubble with a Quad One win versus BYU. Another loss for OU would push them closer to the bubble.

Kansas State, meanwhile, is firmly on the bubble and desperately needs a quality win to get their season back on track. Kansas State has a stingy defense but a lackluster offense that has consistently struggled to score and take care of the ball in Big 12 play. That game will tipoff Saturday night at 8pm MT on ESPN2.