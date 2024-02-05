Oklahoma Head Coach Calls Dallin Hall “Elite, One of the Best Point Guards in the Country”

Dallin Hall is playing his best ball of the season and opposing coaches are taking notice. During his Monday presser, Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said he thinks Dallin Hall is one of the best point guards in the country.

“Their (BYU’s) point guard is elite,” Moser told media. “I think he’s one of the best point guards in the country. The ball has eyes when it’s in his hands. Its finding the shooter all the time. I think he’s terrific.”

Hall has elevated his game during conference play. In Big 12 play, Hall is tied for third in the conference averaging 6 assists per game and is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio. In BYU’s win versus West Virginia, Hall had a career high 12 assists to go along with just 1 turnover.

Moser complimentary of BYU

Moser sees a big challenge ahead versus BYU.

“This is as difficult a prep as you’re gonna play. They run their offense as fluid as anyone in the country. It makes basketball savants excited when you see their offense... After watching a lot of teams on tape this year, they’re a team that can make a deep, deep run in this tournament because they guard, they shoot, they’re older, and they run phenomenal offense.”

You can watch Moser’s full presser below.— the Dallin Hall comments are just after the 5-minute mark.

You can also read my full BYU-Oklahoma preview before Tuesday’s matchup in Norman.