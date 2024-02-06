How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball at Oklahoma

BYU Basketball plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
The 16-5 Cougars last played on Saturday at West Virginia. They picked up their fourth conference win in Morgantown, by a final score of 86-73.
The Oklahoma Sooners are 16-6 and played on Saturday as well — losing 74-63 at UCF. Oklahoma is 4-5 in Big 12 Conference play while BYU is 4-4.
This will be the fifth all-time game for BYU and Oklahoma, with the series even at 2-2. The most recent meeting was in Hawaii in 1992. The Cougars haven’t played in Norman since 1986.
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Oklahoma a 51 percent chance of winning.
Here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Tues. Feb. 6, 6:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK
Game Notes:
Channel:
- Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Mark Neely (play by play)
- King McClure (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
Loading comments...