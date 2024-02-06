 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball at Oklahoma

By Mary Blanchard
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Basketball plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

The 16-5 Cougars last played on Saturday at West Virginia. They picked up their fourth conference win in Morgantown, by a final score of 86-73.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 16-6 and played on Saturday as well — losing 74-63 at UCF. Oklahoma is 4-5 in Big 12 Conference play while BYU is 4-4.

This will be the fifth all-time game for BYU and Oklahoma, with the series even at 2-2. The most recent meeting was in Hawaii in 1992. The Cougars haven’t played in Norman since 1986.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Oklahoma a 51 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Tues. Feb. 6, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Game Notes:

Channel:

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Mark Neely (play by play)
  • King McClure (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

