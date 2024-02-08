Super Bowl LVIII a Win-Win For Most BYU Fans

Super Bowl LIVIII is set to kick off this Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. The Chiefs are looking for a repeat title and the 49ers are looking for their first Super Bowl title since 1994.

Unless you are a die-hard fan of one of these two Super Bowl participants, or their hated rivals, this is something of a win-win for BYU fans.

On one side, you have Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Is he the most loveable head coach in NFL history? It’s worth a discussion at least. The BYU alum and former BYU grad assistant has carved out an illustrious coaching career that will certainly end with his bust in Canton, Ohio someday soon.

Reid is currently fourth all-time in wins as a head coach in the NFL. With Bill Belichick currently out of a head coaching job, he is the active leader in wins. He is the only coach in history who leads two different NFL franchises in wins.

Only four head coaches in NFL history have won three or more Super Bowls. If the Chiefs were to win on Sunday, this would mark Reid’s third title in five seasons. He would become the fifth coach ever to reach three Super Bowl titles. This is his fifth Super Bowl appearance overall.

On the other side, there’s 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. After racking up 264 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions, two pick-sixes, and becoming team captain in four seasons at BYU, he has become a star for the San Francisco 49ers.

2023 might have been his best season in the NFL yet. He accumulated 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, with four interceptions. He earned his third First Team All-Pro nod and was selected to his third Pro Bowl.

He is now tied with Steve Young for most First Team All-Pro nods for a BYU alum.

The San Diego native is still looking for his first Super Bowl ring. The 49ers fell short against these same Chiefs after the 2019 season in Super Bowl LIV.

BYU is experiencing a golden era of talent making an impact in the NFL all over the league.

On Super Bowl Sunday, BYU’s best coach and best player currently in the league will clash for a chance at a Super Bowl ring. Unless they are a fan of one of their division rivals or a die-hard 49ers or Chiefs fan (or if you are really sick of the Taylor Swift coverage), BYU fans should be able to sit back and enjoy two of their biggest alums play on the sport’s biggest stage without much to lose.