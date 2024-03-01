BYU Basketball Film Study: Kansas

Coming off of a disappointing first try in the Sunflower state I think all of Cougar nation was curious to see how BYU would fare against an even better team in one of the most historic venues in college basketball. As they did just a week earlier, though, the Cougars put together a very solid game against the top ten Jayhawks and were able to come away with a victory only 17 other teams were able to manage over the last 21 years. Let’s dive into how they did it.

Offensive Decisiveness

By now BYU has run into a variety of switching schemes that look to contain the Cougars movement attack and keep them from getting downhill in all the ways they like to in order to generate backside threes. At times when encountering a switching scheme an offense can tend to hesitate too long as the defensive switch takes away their momentum and pace. Kansas opted to switch 1-5 for almost all of the game and while not perfect it seemed like everyone on the offense was prepared for what looks they wanted to get and how they wanted to attack them.

For the most part the players were ready to attack, especially on kick outs. BYU didn’t opt to directly attack the mismatches too much so there wasn’t too much standing around staring down a particular option and they were able to maintain a decent rhythm to the offense to eventually get where they want to go. I especially like the last clip in the previous set where Dallin fumbles the ball a but then on the kickout Jaxson is ready to get back to pace with a quick jab-and-go on the catch to draw some critical free throws.

This next play was another of my favorites to show how decisive we were being.

Kansas is really active on the first ballscreen but switches Jaxson and Fouss so now there’s a mismatch. After Jaxson releases to Dallin he takes a look at the mismatch on the block but rather than stare it down and try to force it he starts his dribble before a hard cross starts to attack. Kansas was expecting him to try and go to the mismatch down low as Adams, who is guarding Noah, starts to shade over into the paint to help on any passes over the top. Dallin sees that and because he’s already got momentum is able to quickly kick it to Noah who has just enough space and certainly enough height to get the three off and can it. It was a nice microcosm of how BYU wasn’t settling for forcing a ball a particular place but was decisive and able to read what the defense was giving them quickly.

Don’t foul

In my last film study I talked extensively about how BYU was putting too many of their opponents on the line too many times in the second half. By the numbers they didn’t really achieve that in Lawrence as Kansas hit an 82.8% free throw rate in the second half en route to 24 free throws. But, balancing that out this game was solid defense as well as the hot three point shooting late and after watching the game they were actually really locked into avoiding fouls they’ve committed in the past.

Both of these are critical possessions as BYU was working its way back in the second half and situations where they have definitely fouled before. You can tell Richie is laser focused on not fouling and going straight up in the first clip then rather than challenge too aggressively in the second, Noah just stands his ground and BYU lucks out with a miss and a stop. There were certainly other bad fouls committed by BYU in this game but for the most part you could tell the defense was determined not to foul and it helped in a big way.

Cut assistance

There’s a concept called a “cut assist” that basically credits the off ball movement that shifts a defense and opens up a shot for another player. While not quite a pure example of a cut assist and Jaxson misses, watch how Trey’s cut here opens up the backside of the floor just long enough for Jaxson to get a pretty clean look at a three.

Trey’s rim run pulls in a defender who, on the skip pass, becomes the low man with corner responsibility. Since Trey cut so hard down the middle it pulled this defender deep enough that he couldn’t recover fully to make Jaxson uncomfortable and BYU was able to get a shot they like.

Here’s another example of how off ball cutting manipulated the defense but this time BYU scores.

It’s subtle and a little counter intuitive but Trevin’s cut here is doing a lot. Usually you wouldn’t think that cutting to the basket on the same side as a drive would be good for spacing but what it does here is prevent Kansas from loading up on the drive with swipes. As such, once Dallin beats the first swipe it’s a clear path all the way to the rim. Trevin and Spencer’s exchange occupies the whole bottom of the defense and there is no extra help at the rim so it’s two points.

This play is even more subtle but shows the ripple effects of solid off ball movement and cutting.

Once again we cut on the same side as the driver and this time it does mess up spacing but what it also does is take Kansas’ defense off schedule in their help rotations. Jaxson’s cut pulls his defender right into Dallin but with it being a split second double team Spencer is now open on the wing. Since Jaxson’s man then follows him and Spencer drives the space, again pulling two defenders as Kansas is frantically trying to recover to all the different players and movement, now a three (Fouss, Dallin and Richie) on two (Adams zoned up on Richie and Dallin, Dickinson down low on Fouss) advantage is created just long enough. Kansas actually does a pretty good job and almost is able to recover all the way out of it but it’s a fairly easy play to kick it out for a swing pass and a three. It’s great offense that is simple enough for BYU in driving and kicking but brutal for Kansas to try and cover up all the options.

Defensive switching

I mentioned in one of the clips I posted on social media after the game that BYU is able to build layers of help through constant communication and switching that insulates against their athletic disadvantages and looks to maintain preferred defensive matchups. Kansas being somewhat unwilling shooters was a really good matchup for the Cougars in the sense that BYU could give a little bit of space on ball to give their defenders a larger margin of error on the drive and help contain ball handlers. When Kansas was able to get depth BYU’s switching was on point enough to contain and recover. Also, as mentioned earlier, they did a good enough job not fouling and forcing tough twos that it all worked out in the end. BYU’s switching was so on point through this game that at times the announcers thought they were in zone a few possessions that they were still in man.

One of the key principles of BYU’s switching is, when possible, switching on the kickouts (or x-outs as their sometimes called as defenders sometimes cross to recover to their assignments). Check out this nice off ball switch and contain with Trevin and Noah early in the game.

Before Kansas gets their post entry we already have one switch on the backside between Trevin and Dallin so that Trevin can load up and be ready for the double team. Dallin is now the high man and Noah the low man so he has to be aware of who is left open on the back side. Even with Spencer’s man cutting through Noah stays as the low man and on the skip recovers to the wing, trusting that Trevin will recover to his man (Adams floating to the top). Trevin wisely stops short in his recover and can sag off of the non-shooter Adams and now he is in the perfect spot to help Noah. Noah does a good job running the guard off the line and right into the help while Dallin zones up and recovers well enough to the shooter for a contest. The shot’s missed and BYU finishes out the possession with a defensive rebound.

While being willing to switch BYU’s defense is also constantly looking for opportunities to switch back to keep the defensive assignments that they like. This was a really interesting example of that where they do it on a live dribble.

Transition cross matches put Noah on the point guard as Trevin stops ball and pulls the Adams assignment. BYU would rather not have Noah on Kansas’ point guard so as Dallin’s man comes over to set up the offense, Dallin just comes over and switches onto the live ball dribbler. A risky proposition but it works out just fine. Doesn’t quite work out in the end as Adams is still matched up with a guard and ends up scoring here (we’ll revisit him later) but the on ball switch at the beginning of the possession is cool to see.

Finally a key part of BYU’s defense is navigating multiple switches on ballhandler’s drives as they get deeper in the paint. When done right they are able to stymie drives and force tough shots.

There is a lot going on in this clip before we even get to the drive. First off, again in transition BYU is cross matched in a few ways they don’t like. Trevin is on the big and Fouss is on Adams so as Kansas goes to its screen the screener action (big screens for big who goes to set a ball screen) Trevin just switches out and stays low so Fouss can stay on the big. Kansas actually recognizes this and wants a different ballscreener so it was impressive that they short circuited that to go back and get Adams who Trevin is guarding. However, BYU has one more counter up their sleeve as Noah slides over on the second action and picks up Adams and now BYU has restored the matchup it wanted in the first place. The rest of the play then shows how BYU is able to contain with solid but non elite defenders. Noah is in a drop because Adams is not a shooter and to give himself room to contain. Dallin then switches but is active and ready to switch back when Kansas goes to kind of a deep rub screen for the driver (something that BYU’s struggled with before). Dallin quickly slides over and stays vertical and BYU gets another stop. This possession was pretty high level hoops for both sides as Kansas was trying to work a favorable matchup and BYU just would not let them. Really fun to watch.

Punishing switches

On the offensive side of the ball, BYU was once again good at what it does, finding ways to punish switches that test opposing bigs off ball skills in situations they may not be used to.

When teams decide to switch 1-5 on defense BYU loves to test those big guys off ball defensive skills. In this play rather than try to beat Dickinson on the dribble (which they were able to do a few times anyway) Jaxson throws a really nice pass to the post from the top as the guard is switched onto Fouss. Check out Kansas’ really nice rotation on the pass though as they switch Adams onto Fouss. Now, Adams is a capable defender down low and about the same size (though a little lighter) than Fouss. He probably doesn’t need any extra help, especially when you know BYU wants to shoot a three. Instead, Dickinson comes all the way from the top to double the post, something you almost never do and something Coach Self confirmed in post game that they don’t do. None of the other Kansas defenders expected that either so now one of BYU’s best players is wide open at the top of the key. Fantastic job from Fouss to kick it back out and now BYU is starting to roll after being down 12 early in the half.

The last possession did slow the offense down a little as Jaxson looked to open up an angle on the pass but and early in this possession it took a second to get things rolling but once the opportunity was there BYU jumped all over it.

On the initial switch things bog down a bit as Dallin tries to probe looking for the advantage and BYU tries to fight off the top side denial. Dallin wisely resets instead of forcing anything and though Kansas got the switch back, another ballscreen puts Dallin on Dickinson. This time Dallin goes right to work to get downhill and catches the bottom side of the defense too far in. Spencer missed this three but the process on this play and for most of the game was really good.

Slowing down KJ Adams

All right, covered a lot so far but let’s wrap things up covering how BYU handled KJ Adams. With arguably their best player, Kevin McCullar, out Kansas needs their other players to step up and KJ Adams is a very important one. Despite his limited shooting ability his athleticism makes him a dangerous player when he can get downhill and when he’s been able to contribute Kansas is usually in a good spot. On the season when Adams goes for 14 or more points the Jayhawks are 11-0. He put up a season high 18 points on defending champs UConn in Kansas’ win earlier this season and before the BYU game, in the three games that McCullar missed but he hit double figures, Kansas won. The one game he failed to reach double figures (at Texas Tech he only had 5), Kansas lost.

Now, BYU wasn’t able to hold him under double figures as he finished with 11 but they were able to make him inefficient at only 38.5% from the field (5/13) and only let him shoot 2 free throws (he went 1/2). Almost all of his damage was done in the first half (9 points on 4/7 from the field) then in the second half he only went 1-6 with no free throws. BYU mostly slowed him down with principled two man game like the switches I covered in an earlier section and a key piece of that was preventing the pocket pass on his rolls. Kansas was trying to get to that pocket pass a lot because it helps him start with a head of steam and he’s so athletic you either are gonna foul him or he’s gonna get to the rim. Here’s what happens when they can hit the pocket pass.

In one gather he’s able to get close the the rim and finger roll it in. The base coverage here is what BYU was trying to go for, Noah in a drop and the guard working around the screen and it was up to the players to play the angles right. You might think to just outright switch it but if you do that Adams is strong enough that when the opening is there he’ll barrel through the guard.

Kansas does a good job getting to a secondary action here while Trevin is still on Adams and though Trevin tries to do the drop coverage Noah showed before he doesn’t have the same length to challenge the drive and Adams ends up with an and 1.

BYU did a solid job in the first half, though, in other possessions where Kansas was looking to get Adams in the first action. The coverage put a lot of onus on the guard to switch in a way that they could cover the pocket pass so they had to get on Adams’ hip really fast which Jaxson does well enough here.

Richie’s waiting in drop but importantly steps up just a little bit to see if he can get the guard to react. With Jaxson closing space fast enough to shut down the roll Harris now is caught in an awkward spot and BYU gets a steal.

When the switch didn’t happen the recovery angle for the four man made all the difference. Bad pass helps here but Richie also takes a good angle to get his hands on the ball.

Moving to the second half, Adams’ only bucket in the second half was on a tip put-back (after a switch of course) but BYU did a really good job with their base defense against the Kansas two man game with Adams.

Big props to Noah the whole game. Here he’s live and ready for this early pitch back so that Adams doesn’t sense an advantage. Then BYU goes through its perimeter defensive navigation, making sure to keep Noah attached to Adams. When the last action does come and the guard smartly tries to flip the angle of his screen, Noah is caught out of position but Richie is ready to step into the space without conceding ground and, more importantly, without fouling. Kansas ended up with a shot clock violation after the OBU here.

Noah and Richie played the gaps really well in the game and shut down the primary action and Kansas wasn’t as determined to get to the secondary as they’d been in the first half. Noah does a good job here of giving just enough space initially to read what Harris will do but then jumping into the space to contest any pass over the top. Jaxson again shuts off the pocket pass with a nice tight switch as well.

Noah’s spacing is just right here to also discourage the pocket pass then his active hands discourage the pass over the top. It’s a simply play but one you have to get the angle right on or else they will get a look (remember the clip from the first half).

Finally, BYU capped off a strong second half by being really solid in their base look on this late possession.

Adams flattens the angle on this screen to allow Harris to get downhill more but it affects his quick roll. Noah again plays the gap and the recovery angle about as well as you can and his length does the rest. Again, no foul here and then he secures the defensive rebound. Sometimes it’s just up to the players to execute the scheme and BYU did a great job of that to keep a handle on Adams in the second half.

Scheming Adams out of help

As valuable as Adams is to Kansas offensively, in the first half he was even more valuable for them on the defensive side of the ball. Kansas is a top 10 ranked Kenpom defensive team sitting at 9th in defensive efficiency and Adams helped them live up to that ranking, holding BYU’s potent offense to 0.906 PPP. Adams made hay as the low man, hanging around in the paint to disrupt anything BYU was trying to get at the rim.

As BYU ran through its offense and Noah cleared to the weak side Adams just stopped and served as a great roamer. One clip in there was a steal in the second half but overall BYU’s schematic answer in the second half was impressive.

In the first few possessions BYU was already scheming Adams out of being the low help with early action to get him to switch off of the player that would usually clear out to the weak side.

Right at the start of this play, Spencer is starting as the lowest man in the three man action and Noah just cuts through. Kansas was so switch heavy Adams switches off of Noah and then ends up on Trevin. Bad for Trevin but watch what happens as everything develops. Adams is never the low man until the very end and he’s not free to roam, he has to stick on Aly. This makes him a touch late on the contest for Dallin and Dallin is already reading the dump off. Aly gets free throws out of it.

The next few times down you can see the action a little clearer as an early down screen from Noah for the lowest man to entice the switch. No success here as one ends in a missed three and the other ends in a turnover (clips cuts off before the TO).

Though BYU couldn’t capitalize the process worked, Adams spent pretty much no time close to the rim to potentially affect any action there.

Another configuration that worked to keep Adams out of rim deterrence was driving his side. Attacking when he was on the strong side nullified any chances of him being a rim protector and opened up the lane for Fouss here.

Pace was also a big part of dictating the matchups as it gets Adams cross matched with Trevin here.

With Adams on Trevin, Trevin makes sure not to go down to the corner and keep Adams up high where he can’t affect the play. The result is a bucket unlike the first half where we tried to hit some back cuts from the top but Adams just erased them at the rim.

BYU did a solid job all second half being mindful of the corner and not bringing Adams into a help position. Here they involve him in the primary action on the wing and Richie does a good job of slipping down but then drawing Adams back out by replacing Jaxson on the wing as Jaxson drives baseline.

Richie’s relocation combined with a nice hesitation from Jaxson is enough to pull Adams out of the paint and Jaxson can finish on the other side of the rim undeterred.

Another schematic tweak that helped was using Noah as the trigger man for some of the second side action. This isn’t a brand new concept as he ends up there a few times a game as the offense flows but in this game it was particularly useful to open up the lane.

No direct results here but again, starting Noah on the weak side so he can be the ballhandler when it swings. We don’t test it with a drive to the paint here but it is much more open than before because the only help down there is a defender already worried about staying attached to Fouss.

As Jaxson got going Kansas eventually put Adams on him to try and slow him down. This worked fairly well for stopping Jaxson but took away some rim deterrence and now BYU could get to the basket a little easier.

With his assignment being Jaxson Adams is a lot less willing to float into the paint here, keeping both feet outside the entire time. In the first half that wasn’t the case when he was on Noah, he drifted all the way over to one foot in the paint a few times and his athleticism did the rest. By the time the damage was done, BYU’s hotter shooting and schematic adjustments paved the way for a second half of 1.424 PPP and the big victory. It was an impressive performance overall as the Cougars locked into their principles defensively, avoided fouling, then offensively took advantage of the space the scheme granted them and knocked down shots.