Jaxson Robinson Wins Big 12 6th Man of Year Award

The Big 12 released its All-Conference awards and honors Sunday and Jaxson Robinson won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Nobody did it better than these Big 12 men's basketball yearly award winners pic.twitter.com/JgwGJwMkrt — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

Robinson came off the bench in 12 of BYU’s 18 Big 12 games and led the team in scoring with 13.9 ppg, shot 35% from three on 70 made threes, and shot 89.5% from the foul line. Jaxson averaged 12.3 ppg in Big 12 play, which led all qualifying bench players.

A 4-star recruit out of High School, Jaxson struggled to find playing time his first two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M and Arkansas. He started 30 games for BYU last year and averaged 8.5 points, and increased his scoring and efficiency this season as a senior.

Robinson was also named Big 12 honorable mention along with Fouss Traore, Spencer Johnson, and Dallin Hall. No BYU players made one of the 3 All-Big 12 teams.