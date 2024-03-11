BYU Holds Steady in Final AP Regular Season Poll

After a road loss to Iowa State and home win over Oklahoma State, BYU held steady at 20 in the latest AP Poll released Monday. BYU finished a historic first year in the Big 12 ranked 15 weeks in the regular season.

BYU heads into the Big 12 tournament looking to fortify and possibly improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The general consensus seems to have BYU pegged as a 5 seed, but depending on what BYU and other teams in the same vicinity do BYU could rise up to a 4 seed. A 4 seed would likely mean BYU opens the first two rounds in Salt Lake City, although a 5 seed could mean the same as well. Joe Lunardi said on the BYU-Oklahoma State broadcast that the committee has said they will not hesitate putting BYU in SLC if they are on the 4/5 line.

BYU opens the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at 10:30 am MT on ESPN2 versus the winner of UCF-Oklahoma State. UCF would be a Quad 2 game and OSU a Quad 3. If BYU were to win that, they would draw 4 seed Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. The full bracket and schedule can be viewed here.