Big 12 Tournament Odds: BYU in Top 5 Favorites to Hoist Trophy

BYU is the 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will play the winner of UCF-Oklahoma State Wednesday at 10:30 am MT on ESPN2.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, BYU has the fifth best odds at +1500 odds to win the Big 12 tournament.

You might be saying, well of course BYU has the fifth best odds to win the tournament as the 5 seed, but BYU has better odds than 4 seed Texas Tech despite needing to play an extra game. The Red Raiders have a double-bye before playing the winner of BYU-OSU-UCF. Kansas is the 6 seed has odds slightly better than BYU. Below are the full odds.

**UPDATE** After this publishing, Kansas’ odds matched BYU after Bill Self announced Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar will miss the Big 12 tournament.

Houston unsurprisingly has the best odds, and BYU would likely play the Cougars in red in the semifinals on Friday if BYU can win its first two games.

UCF-Oklahoma State tipoff Tuesday at 10:30 am PT; the Knights are currently 3.5-point favorites. UCF would be a Quad 2 game for BYU and OSU a Quad 3.