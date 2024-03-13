How to watch no. 20 BYU vs. UCF in the Big 12 Tournament

BYU Basketball will play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament against the Knights of UCF on Wednesday morning.

The tournament began on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. BYU’s opponent would be UCF (seeded 12) or Oklahoma State (seeded 13), and the UCF Knights were victorious. They played at 10:30 a.m. MT, and the final score was 77-62, UCF.

BYU (22-9, 10-8) and UCF (17-14, 7-11) have played twice already this season, with BYU winning both meetings — First in Orlando, then in Provo. The game in Orlando was on January 13 and the final score favored BYU, 63-58. The game in Provo was a month later February 13, with BYU winning by a slimmer 90-88 margin. BYU is the fifth seed in the Big 12 Tourney.

The winner of Wednesday’s game moves on to face the fourth seeded Texas Tech Raiders on Thursday morning.

Here’s how to watch Cougs vs. Knights:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Mar. 13, 10:30 a.m. MT

Location:

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2/ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Rich Hollenberg (play by play)

Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.