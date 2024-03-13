BYU Beats UCF, Advances to Play Texas Tech in Big 12 Quarterfinals

BYU jumped out to a big lead and held off a UCF rally to beat the Knights 87-73 Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

After getting out to a 21-3 lead, UCF got the lead to 9 at halftime and got as close as 3 in the second half behind a barrage from guard Darius Johnson, who finished with 32 points. Richie Saunders led the second half revival and scored 13 points off the bench, including 3-4 from distance. Fouss led all BYU scorers with 14 points, and Dallin Hall and Trevin Knell each scored in double figures to round out the top scorers. Jaxson Robinson chipped in 8 points and Aly Khalifa scored 8 points and dished out 5 assists.

UCF came into the game with the 11th best defense nationally according to KenPom, but BYU shot 14-30 (47%) from three, 47% from the field, and 23-29 from the foul line. BYU had some defensive lapses and Johnson couldn’t miss from stretches, but BYU largely held the other UCF players in check.

BYU draws 4 seed Texas Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday, who is coming off a double-bye. Texas Tech won the lone meeting in Lubbock, but the status of their 7-foot center Warren Washington is up in the air. Washington hasn’t played in 2 weeks with a foot injury and had 19 points and 9 boards versus BYU.

The game will be at 10:30 am MT on ESPN2/ESPN+.