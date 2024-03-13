BYU-Texas Tech Preview: Cougars Open as Slight Favorite in Big 12 Quarters

After beating 12 seed UCF in the 5-12 matchup, BYU will face 4 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday. The game tips at 10:30 am PT on ESPN2. This will be Tech’s first game in the Big 12 Tournament while BYU is coming off a 14-point win versus UCF.

As of this publishing, BYU is a 2-point favorite over the Red Raiders according to DraftKings.

BYU and Texas Tech by the Numbers

TTU Record: 22-9 (11-7 Big 12)

KenPom: 25

NET: 30

Best Wins: Texas (A), Kansas State (H), BYU (H), Oklahoma (A), UCF (H) Kansas (H), TCU (H), Baylor (H)

Losses: Villanova (N), Butler (A), Houston (A), TCU (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Iowa State (A), UCF (A), Texas (H)

BYU KenPom: 15

Net: 12

Record: 23-9 (10-8 Regular Season)

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), UCF (A/H/N), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H), Baylor (H), Kansas (A), TCU (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A), Oklahoma State (A), Kansas State (A), Iowa State (A)

KenPom Prediction: BYU 78, TTU 76; BYU 58% win probability

First Game Recap

BYU and Texas Tech played just once in the regular season, a January 20 matchup in Lubbock which TTU won 85-78. BYU jumped out to a 48-32 start at halftime fueled by a scorching 10-20 start from three. Four BYU players made two threes in the first half, and Richie Saunders had 13 first half points.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, shot 63% in the second half after shooting 35% in the first half. Point guard Pop Isaacs scored 23 points in the final 20 minutes and finished the game with 32 points. Aly Khalifa led BYU with a season-high 21 points and scored 15 of BYU’s 30 points in the second half. BYU shot 3-19 from three in the second half.

Turnovers fueled Texas Tech’s second half comeback. BYU lost the turnover battle 12-6, but the real killer was TTU’s 22 points off turnovers versus BYU’s 4. BYU won the battle on the offensive glass and had 18 second chance points versus TTU’s 7.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Pop Isaacs, Guard — The Third-Team All Big 12 guard torched BYU for 32 points and 6 made threes last game, both career highs. Isaacs is up and down in terms of efficiency, but few players in the league can fill it up like he can. Isaacs averages 16 points on 36% shooting from the field and 30% from deep.

Darrion Williams, Guard/Forward — Williams is a 6-foot-6 wing who is Tech’s defacto starting 4. He was Third Team All-Conference along with Isaacs and averages 11.6 points, 7.6 boards on 50% shooting and 47% from distance. Williams causes matchup problems with many fours and is even playing some 5 with Warren Washington out.

Warren Washington, Center — Washington’s health is one of the main storylines heading into the game. The 7-foot center scored 19 points and 9 boards in the win over BYU. Washington has missed the last 4 games with a foot injury and he is questionable at best for tomorrow’s game. Without him the Red Raiders don’t start anyone taller than 6-foot-7, but have won their last 3 games without him.

Joe Toussaint, Guard — The 6-foot guard is second on the team in scoring with 12.3 ppg. He shoots just 30% from three, but does most of his damage attacking the basket.

Chance McMillian, Guard — McMillian may be the best sixth man in the league behind Jaxson Robinson. He averages over 10 points per game and shoots 39% from three.

Kerwin Walton, Guard — Walton is a three-point specialist. He shoots four threes per game and averages 47% on them.

Outlook/Prediction

Texas Tech Coach Grant McClasland didn’t rule out Warren Washington for the game, but he was less than optimistic in his media availability. Washington was seen in a boot as recently as last week, and recent comments suggest he won’t play versus BYU. Washington is a difficult matchup for BYU because neither Aly Khalifa or Fouss matchup particularly well with him. Washington is an athletic center that plays above the rim, something that can give Fouss or Aly trouble.

Without Washington, TTU’s starting center is 6-foot-7 and they bring a 6-foot-8 freshman off the bench. Despite that, Texas Tech has won three games in a row, all without Washington. That TCU team that dominated BYU in the first half didn’t have a ton of size, but they were disruptive on quick. This squad is similar to that — they have a lot of athletic players in the floor that will look to disrupt BYU’s offense.

One area I can see BYU doing well in is the offensive glass. Texas Tech is the second worst team in Big 12 at giving up offensive boards, and that is exasperated without Washington. BYU had 16 offensive rebounds last game and had 18 second chance points versus TTU’s 7. If Washington is out, BYU will need to win the battle on the glass.

Texas Tech won the first game in large point due to turnovers. They won the turnover battle 12-6, but more importantly had 22 points off turnovers versus BYU’s 4. Fouss had a team-high 4 turnovers in just 12 minutes and will need to be stronger with the ball versus an opportunistic TTU defense.

This game is truly a toss-up, but I think BYU sneaks it out on a neutral floor. I am operating under the assumption that Texas Tech will not have Washington. Fouss was not 100% healthy the first matchup, and I think he can have a big game versus TTU’s undersized front line. Texas Tech will make BYU start its offense further out and look to create turnovers, but I think without their home court behind them BYU will operate better in that area. Having Washington would give TTU a boost, but I still lean BYU since he will be less than 100% and Fouss is much healthier this time around.

I’ll go with BYU in an entertaining game that should feature robust offense.

Prediction: BYU 84, Texas Tech 81