 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

March Madness 2024: How to watch Selection Sunday show on March 17

By Robby McCombs
/ new
UCF v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

We don’t know which seed BYU will be, but we do know that BYU will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 after a two-season drought; BYU was a 6 seed that season and lost to eventual Final Four team UCLA. That entire tournament was held in Indiana due to COVID in front of 25% capacity crowds, so this will be BYU’s first “normal” tournament appearance since 2015 when BYU lost to Ole Miss in the first four.

A 5 seed in the most common consensus among bracketology pundits, although BYU is generally pegged anywhere between a 4 and 6 seed. Due to BYU’s no Sunday play, we know that BYU will need to play in the West or East regions to ensure a Thursday-Saturday second weekend region. Below is how you can watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

You can get all college basketball and NCAA Tournament odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From Vanquish The Foe

Loading comments...