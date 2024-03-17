BYU Gets 6 Seed, to Open Versus Duquesne

BYU will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 3 years when they open versus 11 seed Duquesne Thursday. BYU will open in Omaha. Below is BYU’s region.

The East Region pic.twitter.com/bIkCGTN13Y — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

Most had predicted a 5 seed for BYU, so a 6 seed is a bit disappointing, but the draw is fairly favorable for BYU. Duquesne won the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid after winning 4 games in 4 days. The Dukes started the season 9-8, but have won 15 of their last 18 games. They are dancing for the first time since 1977.

Duquesne is 86 in KenPom, which is below many of the teams BYU could have opened with. The Dukes are average at best on offense, but hang their hat on defense. They are ranked 28th nationally in KenPom defensive efficiency and 166th nationally on offense.

Illinois is a formidable foe as the 3 seed if BYU were to play them; the Illini are the opposite of the Dukes. Illinois has one of the best offenses in the country but are suspect at defense. If BYU wins, they play the winner or Illinois-Morehead State Saturday.

BYU is in the East region and would play in Boston if they advance to the Sweet 16, with a potential rematch versus Iowa State.