BYU-Duquesne Preview: BYU Favored Over Dukes in Clash of Styles

BYU will play its first NCAA Tournament game since 2021 and Duquesne will its first since 1977 (!) when the two teams face off in the 6-11 matchup Thursday at 12:40 ET on TruTv.

BYU was a foregone conclusion to enter the NCAA Tournament while the Dukes won four games in four days in the Atlantic 10 Tournament to punch their ticket. As of this publishing, BYU is a 8.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.

BYU and Duquesne by the Numbers

Duqeusne Record: 24-11

KenPom: 86

NET: 80

Best Wins (2-3 Quad 1, 6-5 Quad 2): Charleston (N), Bradley (N), St Bonaventure (H/A/N), VCU (A/N), George Mason (A), Dayton (N)

Losses (5-3 Quad 3, 0 Quad 4 losses): Princeton (H), Nebraska (A), Santa Clara (N), UMass (A), Loyola Chicago (A), Dayton (H/A), Richmond (H), Davidson (H), Fordham (A)

BYU KenPom: 16

Net: 12

Record: 23-10

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), UCF (A/H/N), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H), Baylor (H), Kansas (A), TCU (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A), Oklahoma State (A), Kansas State (A), Iowa State (A), Texas Tech (N)

Duquesne Overview

Duquesne likes to muck things up. They are the worst offense in the Atlantic 10 but are top 30 nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Their goal will be to keep this game in the 60s. You can see from their last 3 scores in the A10 tournament of what they want to do — 65-57, 70-60, 57-51.

Using KenPom efficiency rankings — which accounts for SOS — Duquesne offense ranks below every Big 12 team and their defense would rank 7th. Duquesne is very capable and can beat BYU, so I’m not saying the following to knock them, but metrics wise they are an outlier in their seed line. They are the lowest rated KenPom team for any 11 seed by a sizable margin, are rated lower than three of the four 12 seeds, and are below two 13 seeds. New Mexico is an 11 seed and is 23 in KenPom — the Dukes are 86. So while BYU got rated as a 5 seed by the committee and had to get bumped down to a 6 due to no Sunday play, the committee gave BYU the most favorable matchup amongst their peers.

Duquesne hasn’t played a team like BYU that pushes in transition AND shoots a lot of threes, but Dayton is probably the best comparison. Dayton is a top 25 team that shoots a lot of threes and is third nationally in three-point percentage; the Flyers, however, are one of the slowest tempo teams in the nation. In the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals, Duquesne held them to 57 points on 16-50 shooting (32%) from the floor and 7-26 (27%) from three.

Duquesne's guards pressure the ball in the half court and play best against teams that are perimeter oriented. They are top 50 in defensive turnover percentage and top 60 effective FG% defense. I talked to one Duquesne insider, and he said the Dukes can be vulnerable to teams with scoring bigs. Duquesne doesn’t have an imposing front court, so Fouss could have a big game. Additionally, I’m curious how Duquesne accounts for BYU’s back cuts when Aly Khalifa is on the floor. Staring big man Dusan Mahorcic isn’t a big that likes to play on the perimeter, so that is a vulnerability that BYU could expose.

Offensively, Duquesne has two guards they play through. Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark are high level guards that both average over 15 per game, but no one else on the team averages more than 7.2 points. The key for BYU will be to hone in on those two guys.

As a team, Duquesne ranks 180th in 3-point shooting, 213 in two-point percentage, 213 in turnover percentage, and slightly above average in offensive rebounding. They don’t shoot the three ball great, but 40% of their field goal attempts come from behind the arc, which is 117 nationally.

Duquesne Players to Watch

Dae Dae Adams, Guard — The 6-foot-2 senior leads the Dukes with 17 ppg on 39% shooting and 34% from distance. He gets to the foul line nearly 5 times per game and shoots an insane 95%. Adams was second-team all-conference and had three games this season with over 30 points.

Jimmy Clark III, Guard — Clark was also second-team all-conference and averages 15.3 points on 43% shooting from the floor and 34% from three. The 6-foot-3 senior is one of the nation’s top perimeter defenders, averaging 2.3 steals per game. He averages 4 assists per game, but can be a bit turnover prone with his 3 turnover per game average.

David Dixon, Forward/Center — Nixon leads a solid bench group. The 6-foot-9 forward is third on the team with 7.2 points and is a great rim protector. He averages 1.6 blocks per game and is 22nd nationally in block percentage.

Fousseyni Drame, Forward — The Mali native is a fifth-year senior who was part of Saint Peter’s Elite 8 run two years ago. At 6-foot-7, Drame leads the Dukes in rebounding and is a capable outside shooter. He was 24-54 (44%) on the year.

Dusan Mahorcic, Center — This name may sound familiar as BYU recruited the Serbian big man in the transfer portal 3 years ago. Mahorcic had injuries this season, but is the starting big man at 6-foot-10.

Kareem Rozier, Guard — Rozier is just 5-foot-9, but he makes about one three per game and shoots 40% from distance. He made four threes in the Dukes’ loss at Nebraska.

Duquesne will likely be without reserve forward Tre Williams after he got injured in the A10 Tournament. The 6-foot-7, 250 pounds forward isn’t a top player, but he a rotational player that hurts their front court a bit, especially on defense.

Prediction

Duquesne is riding a wave of momentum. After a 9-8 start, they have won 15 of their last 18 and are dancing for the first time since 1977. This is a monumental moment not just for the program, but the entire school. They won 4 games in 4 days to secure a bid, so they will fully believe they can beat BYU and are playing their best ball of the season.

I think Duquesne’s defense will give BYU some trouble, but they are different than other Big 12 teams BYU has played. They don’t turn you over quite as much as Iowa State and don’t allow as many threes. They are different than TCU and Texas Tech. TCU and Texas Tech played undersized and athletic 4 and 5 men that gave BYU trouble, whereas Duquesne has more traditional frontcourt players that aren’t as disruptive on the perimeter.

That latter reason is why I think BYU can handle this defense well enough. BYU shouldn’t get overwhelmed by double teams on the perimeter, so they should be able to get a lot of touches for Fouss in the paint and let Aly facilitate from the high post. Duquesne can game plan for Aly all they want, but his passing is staggering for a team seeing it for the first time on just a few days of prep. Additionally, Duquesne is susceptible to giving up offensive rebounds. They are 222 nationally in defensive offensive rebound rate (i.e., the rate at which opposing teams grab offensive rebounds), so BYU will need to be much better on the offensive glass than what they showed versus Texas Tech. If BYU can’t make shots or grab offensive rebounds, that is the recipe for Duquesne to pull an upset.

Duquesne's backcourt can fill it up and BYU will need to be prepared for that, but their offense is worse than every team in the Big 12 and just doesn’t have a ton of consistent threats. That’s not to say they can’t have a big shooting day, but it’s not how they win games.

I think Duquesne will have some success mucking things up, but I think BYU’s diversity of what they can do offensively and be able to hone in defensively will be the difference maker.

Prediction: BYU 74, Duquesne 65