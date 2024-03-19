Top Storylines at BYU Football Spring Camp

We interrupt your bracket-filling and March Madness watch-party prepping for some football.

BYU’s spring football practice schedule is in full swing. They began camp on February 29 and will go until March 30. The annual Alumni Game is scheduled for this Friday as well, with no official “spring game” scheduled for the team this year.

With footballs flying all through the air and whistles echoing around the practice facilities in the middle of March, let’s dive into some top storylines for the BYU football team.

Quarterback battle

Let’s start with the elephant (cougar?) in the room. As of now, BYU does not have an official starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Which is fine, since BYU does not kick off against Southern Illinois for over 160 days still.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick reveals that both Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon are getting “even reps.” He mentions they are barely halfway through the spring slate, so it’s too early to make a call on a starting signal caller.

Retzlaff certainly is more experienced in BYU’s offense from last year. He played in four games to end the season (all losses for the Cougars). However, there are few, if any, quarterbacks more experienced at the FBS level coming into 2024 than Bohanon. BYU is his third program over seven years. He has 33 games to his name including a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win.

It’s likely the coaching staff will give Bohanon more of a chance to get comfortable in the offense before making any judgement calls on who should be the starter heading into fall. Each player has a set of skills that could make them effective. Both, also, certainly have faults they will need to improve upon as summer nears.

Improving in the run game

Aaron Roderick called improving the run game “priority number one” when addressing the media after a recent practice.

It’s notable that Roderick and his fellow coaches are emphasizing the run game. In 2023, the Cougars had one of the worst rushing attacks in all the FBS despite having a touted offensive line. They ranked 120th in rushing yards per game and 110th in yards per carry.

Aside from LJ Martin, BYU’s top rusher from last season, Roderick mentions Hinckley Folau Ropati and Miles Davis as running backs who have stuck out. Roderick specifically points out that Davis is “no longer a role player,” but more of a featured piece.

It’s not hyperbolic to say BYU’s success as a football program in 2024 hinges largely on their offensive line and having an effective run game.

Year 2 of Jay Hill’s defense

When addressing the media, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said the players are “way ahead of last year” in getting comfortable with his system and expectations. Returning players are now heading into the second season of Hill’s defense after he came over from being Weber State’s head coach.

Hill mentions they have dealt with minor injuries during camp that have prevented them from getting full looks at players who likely will be at the top of the depth chart come fall. One of the biggest aspects of Hill’s defense is allowing his players to make decisions on how aggressive they want to be in certain spots. Hill mentions that several players are not quite up to the standard he expects when it comes to that decision-making on the field. Granted, it’s still early with plenty of time to learn and adjust.

While the defense as a whole was loads better than the debacle of 2022, there is still much room for improvement. The Cougars ranked 109th in yards per game allowed and especially struggled against the run (112th) and faded down the stretch after some strong early-season performances.

Overall, an urgency seems to be present in practice after a lackluster opening year in the Big 12.