Duquesne Preview and Q&A with Dukes Insider

I spoke with Tristan Freeman about Duquesne ahead of BYU’s matchup with the Dukes Thursday. As you’ll read below, Tristan is one of most qualified people to talk about this matchup. You can follow him on Twitter at @hoopsnut351.

Q: Tristan, can you let BYU fans know how much you have watched Duquesne this season? How familiar are you with BYU? I know you follow the Zags and watched BYU in the WCC days.

A: I’m a basketball junkie from Pittsburgh so I watch and cover all three men’s local teams (Pitt and RMU). I watch replays of each game (thank you ESPN+) to get a better look at what happened so to answer your question, 60+ games of the Dukes this season.

It’s funny, because I grew up a Pitt fan but fell in love with Gonzaga Basketball after the Adam Morrison era and watched every game since the Kevin Pangos era. So I’ve watched every BYU/Saint Mary’s game as a result for the past year, making me a rare expert in this specific matchup.

Q: Duquesne hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1977. How much does this game mean to the team, the school, and community? How much will Head Coach Keith Dambrodt’s retirement after the season impact the players?

A: For a WCC comparison, Duquesne Basketball has been like Pacific. This is a program with back-to-back No. 1 NBA Draft picks and an NIT national title but has done next to nothing in the past few decades. Grown men were crying on Sunday after the Dukes won the A-10 title. For the die-hards, this meant everything and the hope is that the more casual fans will start to support the program more going forward.

Duquesne has 7 players with no more eligibility so this season has long been viewed as a “last ride” for many of them. For the underclassmen left, as long as assistant coach Dru Joyce gets the job (95% he does), there won’t be changes among the few that’s left.

Q: Duquesne has the worst-rated KenPom offense in the A10, but have two dynamic guards in Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark. What do those players do well, and how much of an offensive threat is the rest of the team?

A: Dae Grant (16.7 ppg) is one of the best pure shooters in the country. He shot around 40% in his first four years before this season but a concussion not only caused him to miss 4 games but affected him for a month afterwards. Still, he can make a shot from anywhere on the floor and can be deadly if not guarded well. He’s also a bulldog who likes to mix it up with opposing players so BYU fans might not like him at the end of the game.

Jimmy Clark is the team’s MVP, who can score and is also the defacto PG. He excels at getting to the basket and also likes stepback 3s. He’s also the best defender in the A-10, shutting down every single guard he faced in the A-10. That includes stars such as Erik Reynolds, Sincere Parker, Max Shulga, and James Bishop.

As for the rest of the team, it’s mainly about how much collectively they add. Only Fousseyni Drame is capable of being a consistent double-digit scorer though, freshmen walk-on starter Jake Dimichele has been a revelation this season and if he gives Duquesne 10+ points, they’ll have a shot.

Q: Duquesne can really defend. What kind of scheme do they run and what can they do that could give BYU problems?

A: Every player in the Duquesne rotation I’d consider to be either an elite or plus-defender, except Dusan Mahorcic, who still is only around 80% after his previous injury at NC State. But he’s the biggest body on the team so he’ll still be needed against Traore and Khalifa of BYU. Tre Williams is actually the best interior defender on the team but he’s out (shoulder) for the NCAAT.

Since the Dukes can play as many as 11 players, they like to press to slow the ball down. They’re physical, which sometimes gets them into foul trouble. Jimmy Clark is very aggressive, loving to go for steals. If BYU isn’t solid with the ball, Duquesne will force some turnovers. Overall, they’re just sound on that end, between on-ball and help-defense and just refusing to get beat off the bounce.

Q: What should we know about Duquesne’s front court?

A: I’ve mentioned that they’ll be without Tre Williams, whose impact is bigger than the numbers suggest. They still have depth with unique players. Mahorcic is the big body who gives them 15-20 mpg, while sophomore David Dixon is the energetic big man who gives them the most production. The big thing with him is that he’s very foul-prone, capable of getting five fouls in 15 minutes.

At the four-spot, both Foussenyi Drame and Jacob Necas can spread the floor. Necas, the 6’8 freshman guard/wing struggled to shoot the ball but Coach Dambrot continued to play him and it worked off last week, making several big three-pointers and being a stout defender. Due to the lack of size in the backcourt, don’t be surprised if you see Necas defending Jaxson Robinson.

Q: What is your prediction for the game?

A: I like the matchup from BYU’s perspective because Duquesne has done well against perimeter-oriented teams that like to shoot. That being said, there’s a difference between A-10 and Big 12 size, though the Cougars’ guards aren’t super athletic outside of Robinson and the seldom-played Trey Stewart.

Defense and experience both travels and matters in March and Duquesne is equipped to pull off a potential upset. But they’ll need multiple guards for BYU (and Noah Waterman) to have off-games. That’s a tough ask. I think it’s going to be close but in the end, look for the Cougars to win a tight one, 68-62.