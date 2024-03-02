 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. TCU

By Mary Blanchard
Brigham Young v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

BYU Basketball’s back in Provo on Saturday night to face the Horned Frogs of TCU.

The 20-8 Cougars are coming off a historic victory Tuesday night at Kansas. After falling at Kansas State a week ago then dropping out of the top 25, BYU beat the no. 7 Jayhawks by a final score of 76-68.

BYU and TCU are both 8-7 in Big 12 conference play, tied for fourth place. The Horned Frogs have an overall record of 19-9. They last played against Baylor on Monday, losing by a score of 62-54.

The TCU and BYU basketball teams have faced each other 22 times before, as old Mountain West opponents, with BYU winning 19 games, and TCU winning 3. BYU has won the last 16 games they’ve played, though the last meeting was in 2011, in Vegas, as part of the Mountain West Tournament. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 75 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Mar. 2, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Pete Sousa (play by play)
  • Tim Welsh (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

