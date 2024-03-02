BYU Goes Nuclear in Second Half to Erase Huge Halftime Deficit Vs TCU

BYU erased a 17-point halftime deficit and scored 58 points in the second half to beat TCU 87-75 Tuesday night in Provo.

Possibly experiencing a Kansas hangover, BYU went into the half down 46-29 after shooting 1-13 from three and allowing TCU to shoot 7-10 from distance. The second half was a different story as BYU shot 8-15 from distance and TCU shot 1-6.

Several BYU players stepped up with five different players scoring in double figures. Fouss came off the bench and dominated with a game-high 21 points to go along with 7 rebounds. Trevin Knell had 20 points and canned four threes, and Dallin Hall had 12 points and 7 assists. Richie Saunders was arguably the biggest spark in the second half with his hustle and timely buckets. Saunders had 11 points to go along with 7 boards, including 3 offensive. His lone three broke the seal and gave BYU a lead in the second half.

BYU as a team shot 53% from the field and held TCU to 41% shooting. TCU forced 8 first half BYU turnovers that led to 17 fastbreak points, but forced just 3 in the second half and created 4 fastbreak points.

BYU moves to 21-8 on the season and is tied for fourth in the Big 12 with a 9-7 record. BYU next hits the road to play at #8 Iowa State, who is 17-0 at home and will have their senior night. BYU then hosts Oklahoma State next Saturday before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.