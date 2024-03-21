How to watch no. 21 BYU Basketball vs. Duquesne

BYU Basketball will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning in Omaha, Nebraska against the Duquesne Dukes.

BYU was given a 6-seed and Duquesne is an 11. The Cougars and Dukes have faced each other just two times in the past, with the last time being 71 years ago in 1953. The other time was in 1947. BYU lost both games.

This is the first appearance for Duquesne in the Tournament in 47 years. BYU last appeared three seasons ago.

Duquesne is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and they hail from the Atlantic 10 Conference, where they earned an auto bid to the Big Dance by defeating VCU on Sunday by a score of 57-51. The Dukes were the no. 6 seed in the A10 Tournament.

BYU, who was the 5 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament last played on Thursday morning in those quarterfinals, losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 81-67.

Click here for a more in-depth preview of this first-round matchup.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU an 82 percent chance of winning. The winner of BYU/Duquesne will advance to face no. 3 seed Illinois or no. 14 Morehead State. Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Mar. 21, 10:40 a.m. MT

Location:

CHI Health Center Arena, Omaha, NE

Game Notes:

Channel:

TruTV

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Tom McCarthy

Deb Antonelli

Avery Johnson

AJ Ross

Radio Coverage:

