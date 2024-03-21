BYU Flops in Another Disappointing End in NCAA Tournament

BYU entered the 2023-2024 season with fairly low expectations from the national media. In their first year in the Big 12 Conference, the task was daunting. Yet, Mark Pope’s squad shattered expectations, winning 23 games overall and finishing above .500 in conference play, at 10-8.

While the Cougars pleased fans by exceeding their preseason expectations, those expectations were reset heading into the NCAA Tournament. BYU earned a six seed (despite metrics suggesting BYU was easily a five seed). After being battle tested in the toughest conference in America, the Cougars, and its fans, expected different results than previous disappointing early exits in the NCAA Tournament. As a six seed from the Big 12, the nation expected BYU to handle their business.

Instead, it was more of the same. Duquesne came out motivated, playing relentless defense. BYU fell behind double digits early and fought to keep the game competitive heading into halftime.

During a hot streak by Jaxson Robinson, BYU even took a brief one-point lead. However, for everything the Cougars threw at Duquesne, the Dukes had an answer. Anytime BYU got a hint of momentum, the Dukes squashed it on their way to the upset victory over the Cougars, 71-67.

Dae Dae Grant led the way for the Dukes with 19 points. Robinson had a BYU-high 25 points off the bench. Yet, inexplicably, he did not attempt a single shot inside the five-minute mark. BYU’s best shooter was a no-show when the game was on the line, by design or otherwise.

Now, Pope and the Cougars must deal with the aftermath of yet another bitter disappointment.

Duquesne advances to the second round after defeating BYU 71-67 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/y4QC9ZLL73 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

Since The Year of the Jimmer (2010-2011), BYU has not won a single NCAA Tournament game inside the Round of 64. They beat Iona in an epic comeback in 2012 in a First Four, play-in matchup. That was their last win in the tournament at all.

Since then, they have been “one and done” in the NCAA Tournament four straight times. Twice in the Mark Pope era, BYU has come into the tournament as a six seed and have been ousted by an upstart 11-seed in the First Round. 11-seed UCLA beat BYU in 2021 on their way to a run to the Final Four.

BYU is staring down the barrel of 14 years since their last Round of 64 win, which was 2011 against Gonzaga in the Second Round to earn a Sweet 16 bid. It’s up to head coach Mark Pope to reshuffle the deck for the 2024-2025 season and try again. The Big 12 will be tough once more. There is a high mountain to climb once again starting next winter.

For now, an exciting season with shattered regular season expectations ends with yet another flame-out in the postseason.