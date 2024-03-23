BYU Basketball Early Offseason Primer: Who’s Coming, Who’s Going, and What’s Next

BYU had a great season that ended in disappointing fashion with a first round loss to Duquesne. The transfer portal is open and BYU is already looking ahead to its second season in the Big 12. I take a look at who is leaving, who BYU is bringing in, and who else BYU could target. This plan and outlook could be fluid depending on transfer decisions.

Players Leaving

Graduated

Spencer Johnson is the only player who exhausted his eligibility. Johnson was fourth on the team in scoring with a 10.3 ppg average and led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

What Will Jaxson Robinson Do?

Robinson was honored on Senior Night with Spencer Johnson, but can return to school for a fifth season. Robinson commented after the Duquesne loss that he is considering returning to BYU.

Jaxson has been getting NBA Draft buzz since December, and his 25-point performance versus Duquesne surely helped his draft stock. Three months ago I thought for sure Jaxson was set on turning pro, so his comments came as a bit of a surprise to me.

Even with the comments, I still believe Jaxson will enter the NBA Draft based on conversations I’ve had. Getting back Jaxson would be a huge boon for BYU and I do really believe he is considering his options, but I think it’s more likely than not he turns pro. If Jaxson does get drafted that would be a great mark for the program and staff that desperately could use some NBA success to sell on the recruiting trail. If BYU can convince Jaxson to comeback, that would change the outlook of the offseason.

Will We See Transfers Out?

I believe BYU’s goal will be to keep as many players as possible. Getting old and keeping a nucleus together for multiple years is increasingly rare in college basketball, and BYU’s continuity was a huge reason they overachieved this year. That is a recipe BYU should keep trying to follow.

I know of at least one scholarship player that is planning to transfer, and he could be in the portal within a week. Beyond that we will see what attrition BYU has. As long as Mark Pope is head coach I don’t think we’ll have any major transfer portal defections this offseason, but that can always change depending on how big of a bag another school is willing to dish out.

Returnees and Additions

Super Seniors

BYU should have two sixth-year seniors next year, Noah Waterman and Trevin Knell. Waterman submitted a medical redshirt waiver request from his freshman season at Niagara, and I reported last week that the waiver was granted. Noah didn’t participate in Senior Night and is planning to return to BYU. He started all 33 games he played and averaged 9.5 and 5.4 boards on 37% shooting from three. Noah took a big step from his first season at BYU and will look to take another leap in his final year.

Trevin Knell has been in the program since Pope’s first year as head coach and planning to be back for a sixth season. Knell was third in the team averaging 10.6 ppg and shooting 38.5% from three.

Newcomers

BYU has two freshmen joining the program next season, Collin Chandler and Isaac Davis. Brooks Bahr signed in the 2024 class but will leave in July for the Alpine German Mission.

Collin returns from his mission in London May 2 and has been fully on board with his BYU commitment his entire mission. He is the highest-rated recruit BYU has ever signed and will make an impact day one. Coming back from a mission is tough and fans shouldn’t expect Collin to be the face of the program day one, but Collin is really good.

For context, Collin was the sixth-highest rated combo guard in the 2022 class. Four of the guys ahead of him are in the NBA. The fifth has averaged double figures his first two college season. Collin is right after them. He can play either guard spot but will likely primarily play the two. He gives BYU a secondary ball handler and can also play point guard behind Dallin Hall. He can create for others and himself. BYU needs guys that can create their own shot, and Collin can score in the framework of an offense or in isolation situations. “3-level scorer” is often overused, but Collin is really that. He has a great pull up jumper and can get to the rim. He will need to get stronger and tighten up his handle a little bit, but he will be a difference maker day one.

Isaac Davis is a strong, athletic 6-foot-7 power forward. I envision him backing up Noah Waterman. Davis will have his ups and downs as a freshman, but I think he could work his way into the rotation year one. He is more athletic than Yoeli Childs, but Yoeli was better around the rim at the same age. Davis has range out to the three line and is a fantastic passer. The passing and play making part of his game gets overshadowed but the athleticism, but he can really pass the ball. Davis will have a great BYU career.

What Transfers Will BYU Bring In?

If Spencer Johnson was the only person that left, BYU would have no scholarships available. That won’t be the case. I expect Jaxson to leave and at least one transfer out, which would give BYU two available scholarships. I think BYU’s top two priorities should be a wing to replace Jaxson and a young big. Adding a long wing that can score the ball should be the main priority. BYU can give a transfer a compelling pitch with playing time, play style, and being able to point to what they did for Jaxson Robinson.

All of BYU’s five men will be seniors, so I think coaches will likely also target a young five man with multiple years to play. Aly Khalifa was playing on a knee that he considered getting surgery on in November, so having him fully healthy next season after offseason surgery will be a huge boost.

With Collin Chandler and Dawson Baker returning, I’m not sure how heavily BYU will pursue another guard. Scholarship availability will be a main factor. If BYU has just two scholarships, coaches may prioritize other needs.

Someone like Dom Harris from LMU who nearly committed to BYU last year is a name many are thinking of, but I’m not sure his or BYU’s interest levels are super high. Dom wants to start right away and BYU has a lot of guards. If BYU added another guard, you have to consider that someone like Richie Saunders could consider what his role would look like.

If BYU has 3 spots to work with, I think it is worth considering a guard and wing. Dawson Baker is coming off another foot surgery, so having another guard in the backcourt could still leave enough minutes for everyone. Like I said before though, coaches need to consider the residual effects. Collin wants minutes. Richie will want more minutes. Dawson will want minutes. Trevin started. Marcus Adams is a three man and will want minutes. BYU could bring in another transfer that plays the wing. That is a lot of mouths to feed and only so many minutes to go around.

The offseason is just starting and Pope still needs to conduct exit interviews with each player. What BYU needs could change in a month — especially if Jaxson Robinson decided to return — but I think this is the main plan that BYU will go into the offseason with.