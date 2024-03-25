BYU Forward Marcus Adams Jr Enters Transfer Portal

Marcus Adams Jr whirlwind college journey continues as the 6-foot-8 forward entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

NEWS: BYU forward Marcus Adams Jr. plans to enter the transfer portal a source told @TheAthleticCBB



Adams Jr. is a former 4⭐️ recruit @VerbalCommits — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) March 25, 2024

Marcus will be searching for his fourth school of his young college career. He enrolled and participated in practices in Kansas before transferring last summer, briefly committed to Gonzaga, and then signed with BYU last September.

Marcus played in one game for BYU this season, logging 6 minutes in BYU’s blowout win over Bellarmine December 22. A highly touted 4-star prospect in the 2023 class, Adams’ BYU career could never got off the ground. Adams suffered a lower-leg injury shortly after signing with BYU that limited his practice time. He wasn’t eligible to play until late in non-conference play when the NCAA ruled that all two-time undergraduate were immediately eligible, but by that point he hadn’t practiced with the team and was not in game day shape.

Marcus suited up a handful of times in Big 12 play but ultimately never saw the court again. He will likely submit a request for a medical redshirt, and I anticipate that he’ll get that granted and be a redshirt freshman next season.

I really hope things can work out for Marcus at his next school. He is very talented and can be a great player. Marcus’ dad recently passed away and his mom can’t speak English well or drive, so Marcus will likely look to be closer to home in Southern California to support his family. He has a younger brother in high school. BYU took a swing by adding Marcus as a late addition and could never quite fully integrate Marcus into the program.

With Marcus gone, BYU officially has one open scholarship. I expect additional attrition.