BYU Basketball Mailbag: Transfer Portal, Offseason Needs, Coaching Carousel, and More

We are more than a week past since BYU’s season ended, and so far the transfer news has been minimal. Marcus Adams Jr entered the transfer portal Monday and as of this writing he is the only player that has entered the portal.

I’m writing this on Saturday, but news could be completely different three days from now. NIL and unlimited transfers make everything so fluid. Everyone knows tampering is going on across the country through back channels, so players can see what kind of NIL offers they could snag.

What is the scholarship situation like on the roster? How many openings do we have for incoming players?

We’ll start here. As of now, BYU has one available scholarship. That takes into the account the departures of Spencer Johnson and Marcus Adams Jr and the addition of freshmen Collin Chandler and Isaac Davis. 6-foot-11 big Adam Stewart returns from his mission, but he is a walk-on. Jaxson Robinson leaving would open up another spot, as would any other scholarship player.

Do you think Jaxson stays at BYU given his late round draft potential?

Last week I gave some of my initial thoughts on Jaxson Robinson, and not a ton has changed in my mind. Jaxson has is still considering whether to turn pro or return to BYU for his senior year. The transfer portal is always a option as Jaxson could see how much NIL he could get in the open market.

I really do believe Jaxson is still considering his options, but if I had to choose today my guess is that he goes pro. None of the three options — returning to BYU, pro, transfer portal — would shock me, however. BYU boosters/The Royal Blue Collective have a VERY compelling NIL package on the table if Jaxson were to come back, which is a big reason he is considering a return.

I know a lot of these “receiving interest” lists don’t hold much weight…. Are there any of these guys you anticipate BYU having serious interest in and vice versa?

It is indeed “receiving interest” season where those transfer portal accounts list the dozens of schools that have reached out to a player. “Interest” could range from a call from Coach Pope to a BYU fan that followed them on Twitter (I’ve seen both).

BYU coaches are talking to several different players, but I don’t think we’ll see dominoes start falling until Jaxson Robinson makes his decision. If Jaxson stays, BYU could have as little as one scholarship available and will need to be very picky with how they proceed. If Jaxson leaves, they will likely look to add a wing/guard to replace him.

LMU transfer Dominick Harris is one I’ve been keeping an eye on for awhile. The former Gonzaga guard averaged 14 points and shot 45% from three for the LMU this season. He visited BYU late last April and sources close to Dominick told me that visit was one of his best ever and he has worked out at BYU since. He’s known Pope since his days at UVU, dating back 7 years.

BYU and Harris would have to consider how adding Harris would mix with the minutes of Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Collin Chandler, and Trevin Knell. If Jaxson does leave, I’d like to see BYU prioritize a wing with length that plays with some physicality. Collin Chandler and Dawson Baker can handle the ball and create (particularly Collin), so I don’t think another guy that can play point guard is the number one priority.

As for other targets, there is a dead period that coincides with the Final Four April 4-11, meaning schools can’t have recruits on campus for visits. We could see a visit before then.

What is BYU looking for in the portal?

I’ll continue off my earlier points here. If Jaxson Robinson leaves, I believe BYU should prioritize a long wing that is physical and create his own shot. We saw last season that BYU could be bothered by physicality and would have offensive ruts late in game where a go-to scorer would have been helpful. BYU has a good core of guards already, but I want to see more perimeter length.

Most people are saying BYU needs a big who is a rim protector, and while I don’t disagree, I think you’d have to make tradeoffs. First, which high impact big will be interested in BYU when Aly Khalifa and Fouss are already entrenched at that spot? Ideally you’d like Fouss to play more four, and while I think we could see some of that, we’ve seen three years of what Fouss is. He is a 6-foot-6 center that is physical and can score in the low block, but would struggle defensively playing the four.

Second, if BYU were to add a instant-impact big you have to assume that either Aly Khalifa or Fouss will transfer. You could make the case that is the right decision if you get someone better, but I don’t think it’s that black and white. Aly Khalifa was playing on a terrible knee all season that required surgery, but even with that he transformed BYU’s offense. He is the best passing big in the country and presents significant mismatches. I don’t want him gone.

Fouss has his limitations, but he has been at BYU three years and is a pillar in the program. I think one of BYU’s advantages can be its continuity and growing old together, and Fouss can be a big part of that. Adding a big know that Fouss will likely transfer seems very dangerous to me.

The third big you have is Atiki. Atiki could be a transfer candidate, but sources close to the situation have told me that Atiki is considering redshirting next season. All three bigs are entering their senior year, so Atiki could collect two years of NIL pay, continue to develop during a redshirt year, and have a path to additional playing time after Aly and Fouss graduate.

I won’t be surprised if BYU adds another big, but I think it would be someone that could play both the four and five spot or a young big that play a secondary role until Aly and Fouss graduate.

As with any player in the NIL era, all of this goes out the window if Fouss or Aly decide to transfer.

Coach at USC is leaving. Does Kowslowski stay there? Follow him? Look elsewhere?

Several national media members have reported that USC coach Andy Enfield will leave USC to take the SMU head coaching job. Corner Canyon forward Brody Kozlowski signed with USC in November and if Enfield leaves as expected that could impact Brody’s decision.

Brody is a great player. He is a four-star forward that can really shoot the ball and is an underrated passer. If he does de-commit I believe BYU would absolutely be in the mix. However, I know that Brody wants immediate playing time (as do most players), and he’d really have to fight for that year one at BYU. Noah Waterman will likely return next season and Isaac Davis joins the program. Brody would battle those players for minutes at the four.

Nevada was in the mix the first time around and I think they’d be one to watch here. I have no doubt Brody will have a great college career and I’d be thrilled to have him at BYU.

Did Pope look at any jobs outside of Provo? If he did who is on the short list to replace him? Where should BYU look to get a quality rim protector? How are the players responding to the tournament loss? Any updates on Jaxson’s draft prep?

Did Pope look at any jobs outside of Provo? If he did who is on the short list to replace him?



Pope wasn’t a serious candidate for any jobs this cycle, either due to his interest or the schools interest, but his name was thrown around. Multiple sources told me that Rick Pitino privately pushed Louisville to consider Pope, but that ultimately didn’t go anywhere.

USC is an interesting one. Pope has a relationship with USC AD Jen Cohen. She was the AD at UW and had Pope on her short list when she was at Washington. I’ve heard from multiple people that USC has interest in Pope, although he isn’t necessarily their top candidate. I’m crossing my fingers Eric Musselman or any of the other candidates get the USC job. If USC’s top candidates turn the job down, there could be a real push for them on Pope.

Until Pope gets an extension from BYU through at least the end of the decade and gets his buyout reupped, there is that chance he could leave. Pope’s family is established in Utah and I think this year was huge for him to prove he could win at BYU and garner additional and tangible NIL support, but privately there have been some on BYU’s side that have struggled to embrace Pope. Real USC interest could be the push BYU needs to get serious about locking up Pope beyond the 2026-2027 season.

I’m not raising alarm bells, but I am keeping tabs on the USC job.

If Pope does leave in the coming years, I think your early candidate list would start at Mark Madsen, Chris Burgess, and Barrett Peery.