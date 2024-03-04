BYU Re-enters AP Poll After Kansas and TCU Wins

After a one-week absence following a 13-week run, BYU re-entered the AP Poll Monday at number 20. BYU is rated 12 in the NET rankings and 16 in KenPom.

BYU had one of the best weeks in the country with a road win at Kansas and a double-digit home win over TCU, two projected NCAA Tournament teams.

BYU begins the final week of the regular with a road matchup at #6 Iowa State Wednesday night. Iowa State has one of the best home court advantages in the nation and a 17-0 record at home this season; Wednesday will be their senior night. This will be the rematch of the January 16 matchup in Provo where BYU won 87-72 after running away with the game in the second half. An upset win for BYU would put them in the conversation for a potential top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

BYU ends the week with its regular season finale versus Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are one of the bottom feeders in the Big 12, but BYU will look to avenge a 93-83 defeat in Stillwater back on February 17.