BYU Bracketology: Where Will the Cougars Land in NCAA Tournament?

With BYU’s recent hot streak, including upsetting then-No. 7 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, the Cougars are set to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

Two games remain on the regular season schedule for BYU before the Big 12 Tournament begins in Kansas City on March 12.

BYU has not won a game in the Round of 64 since Jimmer Fredette’s senior season of 2011. The Cougars are setting themselves up to have a favorable matchup in the First Round with a single-digit seed thanks to their No. 12 NET ranking at the moment.

Where exactly will they end up? Opinions vary. Let’s see where the experts have the Cougars.

ESPN/Joe Lunardi: #5 seed vs. #12 Grand Canyon

BYU catapults themselves back onto the five-seed line in Lunardi’s eyes. Not only that, but in this scenario, BYU finds themselves just up the road in Salt Lake for the first two rounds. It sets up for a possible battle with Illinois (#15 in NET) in the second round for a trip to the Sweet 16. The crowd in Salt Lake would largely be pro-BYU.

This would set the Cougars up nicely to win at least one, maybe two tournament games.

CBS/Jerry Palm: #5 seed vs #12 Grand Canyon

Jerry Palm agrees with his ESPN counterpart. He too puts BYU as a fifth seed, playing the Antelopes of Grand Canyon in the Salt Lake part of the bracket. However, he inserts Auburn as the No. 4 seed above BYU as the possible obstacle for a berth into the Sweet 16.

USA Today: #5 seed vs. #12 Grand Canyon

What’s that scripture about “the mouth of two or three witnesses...”?

TeamRankings: #4 seed vs. #13 Samford

TeamRankings has been higher on BYU than just about everyone all season. To paint the picture of how big it would be for BYU to get a possible four seed instead of five, Grand Canyon currently sits at 55th in NET. Samford is all the way down at 80th.

TeamRankings dives deeper into the numbers. They give BYU a 10.3% chance at making the Final Four.

Overall, the consensus is BYU deserves to be at worst, a five-seed. First things first for BYU. They have a daunting task at Iowa State on Wednesday, who ranks No. 8 in NET. In some ways, that will be a tougher game than at Kansas. They need to focus on finishing strong, especially with the final game on Saturday, hosting Oklahoma State (116th in NET).