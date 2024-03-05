BYU-Iowa State Preview: Cougars Look to Ruin Another Perfect Home Record

BYU hits the road one final time this season when they travel to Ames, Iowa to play #6 Iowa State Wednesday night. Iowa State is 17-0 at home this season and will look to put a bow on a perfect home record on senior night. This is a rematch of the January 16 game that BYU won handily 87-72 in Provo. As of this writing Iowa State is favored by 6.5.

BYU and Iowa State by the Numbers

ISU Record: 23-6 (12-4 Big 12)

KenPom: 10

NET: 8

Best Wins: Iowa (H), Houston (H), TCU (H/A), Kansas St (H), Kansas (H), Texas (A), Cincinnati (H), Texas Tech (H), UCF (A)

Losses: Virginia Tech (N), Texas A&M (N), Oklahoma (A), BYU (A), Baylor (A), Houston (A)

BYU KenPom: 16

Net: 12

Record: 20-8 (8-7)

Best Wins: San Diego State (H), NC State (N), Arizona State (N), UCF (A), Iowa State (H), Texas (H), Kansas State (H), UCF (H), Baylor (H), Kansas (A), TCU (H)

Losses: Utah (A), Cincinnati (H), Baylor (A), Texas Tech (A), Houston (H), Oklahoma (A), Oklahoma State (A), Kansas State (A)

KenPom Prediction: ISU 76, BYU 71; ISU 67% win probability

First Game Recap

BYU won the first matchup 87-72 and led by 4 at halftime before going up as much as 24 points with under 2 minutes left; Iowa State made the score a bit more respectable in garbage time versus BYU’s walk-ons. Iowa State has one of the best defenses in the country and is second nationally in defensive turnover percentage, but BYU won the turnover battle 13-11. Dallin Hall had 11 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting night from the field to go with 8 assists and was largely unfazed by Iowa State’s suffocating halfcourt defense. Spencer Johnson poured in a career high 28 points and Noah Waterman put up 18 points.

Iowa State can be susceptible to giving up the three ball, and BYU shot 13-35 from distance compared to 4-14 from the Cyclones. BYU had the perfect offensive gameplan — limit turnovers, and find open shooters after breaking ISU’s double teams and traps.

Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore both missed this game for BYU due to injury.

Iowa State Overview

I wrote these two paragraphs in my preview of the first game, and the sentiment still is true.

The Cyclones are disruptive and one of the best defenses in the country. ISU leads the nation in defensive turnover percentage behind a suffocating backcourt. Sophomore Point guard Tamin Lipsey is one of the best players in the Big 12 and is the Cyclone engine on both sides of the ball. Lipsey leads ISU in points, assists, and is second nationally with 3.4 steals per game. Two other Iowa State guards average nearly 2 steals a game. ISU may not press BYU a bunch, but they will HOUND BYU and aim to disrupt and takeaway dribble handoffs. Iowa State’s one weakness on defense is the amount of threes they give up. The Cyclones defense is 356 nationally with a 3PA rate of of 47%, meaning 47% of opponents FGA are from behind the arc. That is the 6th highest percentage nationally. ISU’s defensive assist rate of 58% is sub 300 nationally, meaning 58% of field goal attempts are assisted. Additionally, 40.5% of opponents points come from behind the arc, second most of any team. ISU’s defensive 3P% of 33% is middle of the pack nationally. A lot of those 3PA are undoubtedly rushed as the result of the defensive pressure, but teams can also find open looks if they don’t turn the ball over.

According to KenPom, Iowa State is ranked second nationally and defensive turnover percentage; in the Big 12 they are first in both categories. They have the third best 3-point defense in Big 12 play, but give up a lot of threes. As stated above, many of the 3PA are results of offense being out of sorts and not being able to generate good lucks. What BYU saw, however, is the one kryptonite in ISU’s system. Iowa State is ELITE at forcing turnovers — 1 of every 4 Big 12 opponents’ possessions is a turnover, on average — but their defense can be cracked when they don’t force those turnovers. Dallin Hall did a magnificent job of taking care of the ball and not putting himself in spots where he could be pressured. Iowa State excels at double teaming players on dribble handoffs and forcing bad decisions, but BYU didn’t allow that to happen. Since Iowa State’s pressure did not force a ton of turnovers, BYU was able to get open looks and knock down 13 threes.

Offensively, Iowa State is capable but not elite. They are in the bottom half of the league in shooting percentages — 9th in three-point percentage, 10th in two-point shooting, and 13th in free throw percentage. Much of their offense comes off scoring from turnovers, and they can struggle at times in the halfcourt.

Iowa State has won 7 of their last 8 games, with the lone loss a road setback at #1 Houston.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey, Point Guard — Lipsey is the key on both sides of the ball and a candidate for Big 12 Defensive POY. He averages 12.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 boards and 2.8 steals. Lipsey does a good job getting to the line, but is just 10-28 from three in 16 Big 12 games.

Keshon Gilbert, Guard — Lipsey’s backcourt mate, Gilbert leads the Cyclones with 13.8 ppg and averages 1.7 steals. He is top 10 in the Big 12 in free throw rate.

Milan Momcilovic, Forward — The 6-foot-8 freshman forward was shooting over 40% from three on the season heading into the first BYU game, but has struggled from outside since February. In Big 12 play, he is shooting under 30% from three and 7-24 (24%) in his last 9 games. Momcilovic may be in the midst of a freshman slump, but he is a dangerous shooter and scorer that is capable of regaining his form.

Robert Jones, Center — At 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, Jones is ISU’s biggest player and starting 5 man. He averages 8.2 points and is the team’s best offensive rebounder.

Tre King, Forward — King is an athletic 6-foot-7 four man that can switch onto guards and fits right into ISU’s defensive scheme. He averages 9.4 points and leads the team with 5 boards per game. He is 12-35 from three in Big 12 play, with 4 of those threes coming versus Kansas.

Prediction

Iowa State is one of the toughest places to play in the country. They’ve won their 8 Big 12 Home games by an average of 10.4 points. Their last home loss, interestingly, was last year on senior night when they lost to West Virginia.

For as good as Iowa State has been this season, they aren’t a bad matchup for BYU. If they force BYU into something like 16+ turnovers then it won’t really matter too much what BYU does, but they can be susceptible to give up open threes and they aren’t very dynamic on offense. Aly Khalifa takes a bit of the pressure off the guards with his ability to distribute, and BYU will have Fouss and Trevin Knell this matchup.

Iowa State should be VERY motivated this game. The BYU loss was easily their worst defensive performance of the season and the only loss by double digits. They should be much better prepared for BYU’s offense and have different looks that they give the Cougars. Last game also got chippy when Tre King received a flagrant 2 and got ejected for elbowing Richie Saunders.

BYU is playing with house money. A loss wouldn’t hurt them, but a win would put BYU in position to get a 4 or even a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

I think both teams will be locked in for this one, but I side with the home team and one that will look to exact some revenge.

Prediction: Iowa State 71, BYU 68