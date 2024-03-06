How to watch no. 20 BYU Basketball at no. 6 Iowa State

BYU Basketball’s got just two games left in the regular season. Wednesday night they’ve got a big one in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The BYU Cougars are back in the AP Top 25 after winning twice last week, first at Kansas, then in Provo against TCU. BYU beat TCU on Mar. 2 by a final score of 87-75. That brought the Cougars to 9-7 in the Big 12, which ties them for fourth place. Overall, they are 21-8.

The Iowa State Cyclones are alone in second place in the Big 12, with a 12-4 record. One of those four losses was to BYU back on Jan. 16 at the Marriott Center. BYU won big, by a final score of 87-72. The other three conference losses came at Oklahoma, Baylor, then Houston, meaning the Cyclones have not lost a home conference game this season. They are 23-6 overall.

Iowa State last played at UCF on Mar. 2, winning by a final score of 60-52. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 20 percent chance of winning in this top-25 game. BYU’s win over Iowa State in January is the only one they’ve had in the all-time series of 7 games.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Mar. 6, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Clay Matvik (play by play)

Jesse Settles (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.