BYU Basketball to Honor 3 Players on Senior Night

BYU will play its final regular season game and honor 3 players Saturday in a senior night ceremony. Mark Pope said in his Thursday press conference that BYU will honor Spencer Johnson, Jaxson Robinson, and Tredyn Christensen. Johnson is the lone player on BYU’s team without eligibility remaining. Tredyn Christensen is a walk-on that has missed this season due to a leg injury.

Jaxson Robinson Status

Robinson is being honored but can return for a fifth season. As of today, my expectation is that he will declare for the NBA Draft and hope to be drafted. Jaxson returning to BYU would be great, but it would also be a big boost to BYU and the coaching staff if they can have a draft pick. The staff could point to prospective recruits that they can develop a player into a NBA Draft pick.

Other Players