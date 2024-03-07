BYU Basketball to Honor 3 Players on Senior Night

BYU will play its final regular season game and honor 3 players Saturday in a senior night ceremony. Mark Pope said in his Thursday press conference that BYU will honor Spencer Johnson, Jaxson Robinson, and Tredyn Christensen. Johnson is the lone player on BYU’s team without eligibility remaining. Tredyn Christensen is a walk-on that has missed this season due to a leg injury.
Jaxson Robinson Status
Robinson is being honored but can return for a fifth season. As of today, my expectation is that he will declare for the NBA Draft and hope to be drafted. Jaxson returning to BYU would be great, but it would also be a big boost to BYU and the coaching staff if they can have a draft pick. The staff could point to prospective recruits that they can develop a player into a NBA Draft pick.
Other Players
- As I reported last week, Pope said that they are optimistic Noah Waterman gets a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility. Noah meets the criteria to get a medical redshirt from his first season at Niagara. One source close to Noah told me his is “95% sure” Noah returns to BYU next season (assuming Mark Pope is still head coach).
- Trevin Knell will be a sixth-year senior next season and is the lone player in the program that has been around for each season Mark Pope has been head coach. He and Noah will be the two sixth-year seniors on the team.
- BYU will have several seniors on the roster next season. Noah Waterman, Trevin Knell, Aly Khalifa, Fouss, Atiki, and Trey Stewart will all be seniors next season. Dawson Baker will be a fifth-year player but can technically be categorized as a junior since he will receive a medical redshirt. I expect at least one or two of those players to transfer — Atiki and possibly Stewart come to mind.
