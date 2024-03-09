How to watch no. 20 BYU Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

It is time for BYU Basketball’s last game of the regular season. The Cougars will finish it off Saturday night at home in Provo against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cougars are seeking revenge against the Cowboys, after losing to them in Stillwater on Feb. 17 by a score of 93-83. As it’s the last home game, three seniors will be honored: Spencer Johnson, Jaxson Robinson and Tredyn Christensen.

BYU is 21-9 overall, 9-8 in conference play. They last played on Wednesday at no. 6 Iowa State, and lost by a final of 68-63. That loss has BYU tied with TCU for fifth in Big 12 play. They are projected to be a 5-seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State (12-18, 4-13) played in Stillwater on Tuesday, against Texas Tech. They lost that one, 75-58. That marked their fourth loss in a row. The Cowboys last won at Cincinnati on Feb. 21.

This will be the ninth game in the all-time series for BYU and Oklahoma State, with it being tied at four wins apiece. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor favors BYU heavily, giving them a 96 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Pete Sousa (play by play)

Scott Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.