Big 12 Tournament Bracket: BYU Draws 5 Seed

For the second straight year, BYU will be a 5 seed for its conference tournament. This year feels a little different.

BYU will get a first round bye and play the winner of 12-13 seed UCF-Oklahoma State Wednesday morning in Kansas City. BYU narrowly won both contests over UCF and split the season series with Oklahoma State. The game will be at 11:30 am Central Time on ESPN or ESPN2.

UCF would be a Quad 2 game for BYU and the Cowboys a Quad 3. UCF has been playing better than OSU lately and won the lone meeting between the two teams in Stillwater. The Knights would give BYU another chance to add a quality win and they don’t have the downside of being a bad loss. OSU is probably the easier matchup between the two teams, but they have the downside of being a Quad 3 loss.

Below is the full bracket and schedule. If BYU wins Wednesday, they would face 4 seed Texas Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday morning. BYU lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock earlier in the season after blowing a 16-point halftime lead.