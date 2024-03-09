BYU Closes Regular Season With Win Over Oklahoma State

BYU finished a historic first regular season in the Big 12 with a 85-71 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night in Provo.

BYU was up just 32-29 at halftime, but scored 30 points the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. BYU’s top scorers came off the bench as Fouss led the way with 19 points and Jaxson Robinson scored 17 on his senior night. Spencer Johnson had a nice senior night of his own with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

BYU as a team shot 12-31 from three and had 21 assists on 31 makes. Oklahoma State guard Javon Small had a career high 34 points but was the lone OSU player in double figures. BYU held OSU to 6-21 shooting from three and 45% shooting from the field.

With the win, BYU finishes the regular season 22-9 and 10-8 in the Big 12. BYU clinched a 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will play the winner of UCF-Oklahoma State Wednesday morning. BYU is right around the 5 seed line for the NCAA Tournament a will look to rack up multiple wins to put themselves in position to get on the 4 seed line and likely open in Salt Lake City.