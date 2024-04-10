A Look Back at BYU Alum Mike Weir’s Win at The Masters

It’s Masters Week. If you’re a golf fan, this is the week circled boldly in red (or green?) on your calendar. Round 1 of the 2024 tournament tees off Thursday.

The pageantry that goes along with The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is unmatched in golf and perhaps all of sports. No detail is too small or insignificant at Augusta. From deep cleaning all the lamp posts on the course, to offering numerous concessions that cost less than $5, to fixing every single divot each day over and over, to hosting the most exclusive dinner party perhaps on planet Earth, the folks at Augusta don’t miss a thing.

To win The Masters is to earn golf immortality. Every time you are introduced, for the rest of your life, and in your obituary when you die, you are referred to as “Masters Champion.”

21 years ago, that honor was earned and bestowed upon a former BYU Cougar. Mike Weir is the only former BYU golfer to ever win The Masters.

At BYU, he tied for second in the Canadian Amateur Championship in 1991. He was an All-American golfer in 1992.

Johnny Miller deserves a shoutout, as the former BYU Cougar finished runner-up in three separate Masters Tournaments in 1971, 1975, and 1981.

But Weir got over the hump, in the prime era of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson no less, to slip on the most prestigious article of clothing sports has to offer. The hockey-player-turned-golfer made himself a legend.

Let’s set the stage, shall we? Let’s travel back in time to 2003.

Entering the spring of 2003, Tiger Woods was coming off of two major titles the year prior. He came to Augusta in 2003 as the reigning champion. He notched five wins on the PGA Tour that year, including another major in the U.S. Open.

The iconic lefty Phil Mickelson had won two tournaments of his own in that previous year.

Early in 2003, Tiger Woods notched three more wins ahead of The Masters. He was coming in hot. So was Weir, who had won twice in the span of three weeks that February.

The Canadian-born lefty had to contend with a hot Tiger Woods at his peak.

Round 1 had to be delayed until Friday, with intense rainstorms blowing through Georgia on Thursday. It was a very soggy course.

Weir finished four shots back of the leader Darren Clarke Friday morning after one round. The afternoon brought more birdies for Weir as he launched himself atop the leaderboard after Round 2. He was being chased by a more popular lefty in Mickelson, who was five shots back after 36 holes.

Round 3 brought more nerves for Weir, as Tiger began to make a charge with a 66 on Saturday. The wheels began to wobble for Weir, as he shot a 75 (+3) and he relinquished the lead to Jeff Maggert with one round to go.

Weir entered Masters Sunday trailing by two strokes. He also had prime Tiger and Mickelson right on his tail, both two shots back of him. Among giants, Weir held his composure.

Woods shot a final round of 75, fading down the stretch, which shocked many.

Len Mattiace began the final round at even par, five strokes back. He made an incredible charge, shooting a 65 and finishing the four rounds at -7, putting the pressure squarely on Weir. On the 18th hole, Weir stared down a nerve-racking seven-foot par putt to force a playoff with Mattiace.

He sunk it to force the sixth ever playoff in Masters history.

The sudden-death playoff began on Hole No. 10. Len Mattiace struggled mightily, putting his ball into the trees and ended with a double bogey. All Weir needed was a bogey to win the green jacket.

On his second putt, after a sly grin as he missed his first attempt, he tapped it in and became a Masters Champion.

One of the special perks of winning The Masters is the jacket ceremony, as the previous year’s champion helps the newly crowned champ slip on the green jacket. It was extra special for Weir, as none other than Tiger Woods helped Weir put it on and join the exclusive club.

History was made when Weir notched his Masters win. He became not only the first Canadian to win the tournament, but also the first left-handed player to get a green jacket. He also became the first Canadian male to win a major.

Not to mention, he pocketed $1,080,000 in the process.

The Ontario native and BYU alum is forever invited to the Champion’s Dinner and will always be...a Masters Champion.