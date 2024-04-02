BYU Guard Tanner Hayhurst Enters Transfer Portal

BYU’s second player hit the transfer portal this offseason as walk-on guard Tanner Hayhurst entered his name into the portal Tuesday, according to Verbal Commits. Marcus Adams Jr hit the portal last week.

Hayhurst redshirted his first season in 2022-2023 after returning from his mission in Louisiana and appeared in 11 games this season. He is originally from Eagle, Idaho. He totaled 27 minutes and scored 2 points. He has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Hayhurst’s departure doesn’t impact the scholarship situation since he is a walk-on, so BYU still has one open scholarship. The dead period starts April 4 and runs through April 11, so I anticipate BYU having visits after then. Until Jaxson Robinson decides for sure what he wants to do — go pro, stay, or even transfer — BYU won’t know for sure exactly what they need. I wrote in more detail in my latest mailbag of what/who BYU could target in the transfer portal.