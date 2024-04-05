UTRGV Hires BYU Assistant Kahil Fennell as Head Coach

One of BYU’s assistant coaches is getting a D1 head coaching gig as Kahil Fennell has been hired at UT Rio Grande Valley, the school announced Friday. UTGRV is a member of the WAC and coming off a 6-25 season.

Fennell has been an assistant at BYU the last two seasons after coming over from Louisville. Fennell was the defacto “defensive coordinator” for BYU and involved in a lot the opponent scouting and game prep. Prior to BYU, he was at Louisville for 4 seasons and spent one season at Portland.

With Fennell’s departure, BYU technically has two available assistant openings. This last season was the first year programs could have 5 assistant coaches; it had been three years prior. BYU had four assistants with the addition of Collin Terry. Nate Austin in the Director of Basketball Operations and does not count as an assistant. BYU’s current assistants now include, Nick Robinson, Cody Fueger, and Collin Terry.

Coaches across the country have been at the Final Four in Phoenix this week, so Mark Pope has had the opportunity to gauge various candidates.