BYU Basketball Recruiting Notebook, 4/6: Brody Kozlowski, Transfer Portal Targets, and More

A recruiting dead period started 4/4 and runs through 4/11 — meaning coaches cannot have in-person contact with recruits — but BYU has laid the foundation for some recruits and things should begin heating up after the dead period ends.

Brody Kozlowski decommitted from USC — What could he do next?

USC hired Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman to replace departed Andy Enfield after he took the USC job, and Kozlowski announced Friday he is requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent.

A 4-star forward, the Corner Canyon product has numerous ties to BYU. Brody’s mom is BYUtv analyst and former BYU athlete player Kristen Kozlowski. His dad, Travis, played football at BYU and his great-uncle, Glen, is one of the greatest receivers in BYU history.

On paper Brody has all the reasons in the world to go to BYU, but I don’t think it’s that simple for either side. For BYU, they will likely work with limited scholarships. BYU currently has one vacant scholarship, but will have more if Jaxson Robinson and others leave. BYU first needs to figure out its scholarship situation and how Brody figures into all of that.

For Brody, he may want to go to a place where he has a clear path to playing time year one. I think Brody is primarily a four at the college level, and BYU right now has Noah Waterman and incoming freshman Isaac Davis at the four. Brody would need to battle with those guys for minutes.

I hope BYU and Brody can make this work — he is a great shooter, physical player, and underrated passer. I have no doubt Brody would have a great BYU career, he might just have to slowly work his way into things to get the role he really wants.

Sources have told me BYU is in the mix here, but not necessarily the favorite. Nevada was a school Brody considered before, and I think they could be one to watch along with potentially following Enfield to SMU.

Transfers With BYU/Local Ties

Mady Sissoko, Michigan State — The Mali native and Wasatch Academy forward entered the transfer portal Thursday after 4 seasons at MSU and BYU has already been in contact. BYU and Pope heavily recruited Sissoko out of high school and Pope even flew to Mali to meet with Mady’s parents, and Sissoko has numerous ties to BYU. He was teammates at Wasatch with Fouss, and both are natives of Mali and extremely close friends. He and Richie Saunders were Wasatch teammates, and Sissoko knows other players on BYU’s roster. His US legal guardian is a BYU fan.

Sissoko is a 5 man, and BYU has three other fives on its roster — Fouss, Khalifa, and Atiki. Atiki may redshirt, but even without him in the mix Fouss and Khalifa will still command heavy minutes. If BYU were to add Sissoko, they likely would be operating under the belief that Fouss can play lots of minutes at the four. We haven’t seen that at all in three seasons, and I’m skeptical BYU’s staff will come to the conclusion. Additionally, you’d have to consider the possibility that Fouss or Aly could transfer if BYU adds another veteran five man. Fouss and Aly both want to play a sizable role in their last collegiate season.

Sissoko is limited offensively but is terrific defensively and would be a nice addition for BYU. Due to BYU’s current personnel, however, I think this is a case where it doesn’t make a lot of sense for either side. As of today I don’t think Mady comes to BYU.

Jace Whiting, Boise State — Whiting entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Boise State. Jace’s mom is BYU Women Basketball coach Amber Whiting, his younger sister Amari is on the team, and his dad Trent played at BYU. Jace averaged 15 minutes in 66 career games for the Broncos, averaging 3.2 points and shooting 15-30 from three this past season. Jace is a solid point guard, but I don’t believe BYU would take him as a scholarship player. Jace is good enough to earn a scholarship somewhere, so I anticipate him going that route rather than walking on at BYU.

Whiting entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Boise State. Jace’s mom is BYU Women Basketball coach Amber Whiting, his younger sister Amari is on the team, and his dad Trent played at BYU. Jace averaged 15 minutes in 66 career games for the Broncos, averaging 3.2 points and shooting 15-30 from three this past season. Jace is a solid point guard, but I don’t believe BYU would take him as a scholarship player. Jace is good enough to earn a scholarship somewhere, so I anticipate him going that route rather than walking on at BYU. Brennan Rigsby, Oregon — BYU has reached out to the Wasatch Academy product who played with at Wasatch with current BYU players. After a year in the JUCO ranks, the 6-foot-3 guard has been a rotation player in two seasons at Oregon. He started 13 of 36 games this season and averaged 6 points on 35% shooting from three. BYU has their eyes set on higher impact players, so I don’t think Rigsby is a serious candidate to end up at BYU.

Other Players to Watch

Andrej Stojakovic, Stanford — Yep, he’s the son of former NBA sharpshooter Peja. A 5-star recruit out of high school and McDonald’s All-American, Andrej had an up-and-down freshman year. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on 41% shooting from thre floor and 33% from three. He scored 20 points in a win over USC and 16 points in an upset win versus Arizona.

BYU is recruiting Stojakovic hard, and sources tell me both sides are in the process of setting up a visit after the dead period. With Jaxson Robinson possibly (more like probably) gone, Andrej would essentially be a replacement for Jaxson. Andrej has the skill to make an impact and start right away, but he has also has high upside and most scouts saw him as a future NBA player in high school. Like his dad, Andrej has the ability to be a high-level three point shooter and is someone that can put the ball on the floor. BYU has a really good pitch for Andrej in terms of role and playing style, but he’ll have his pick of good schools. He has a visit scheduled to Cal April 19-20, according to Joe Tipton. Cal is close to home for him and will likely have a first round pick in Jaylon Tyson, Andrej’s same position.

Andrej would be a huge pickup for BYU. You can watch highlights below.

Peja's son Andrej Stojakovic had a strong scoring game last night vs. Santa Clara, 18 points. Little bit of everything from three levels, attacking, pulling up and obviously a 3ball he must have learned to shoot from someone pic.twitter.com/Qmvno3Hkrc — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 15, 2023

Otega Oweh, Oklahoma — BYU has already reached out to the Big 12 guard, and sources have told me BYU is one of the schools that has pursued Oweh the hardest. Oweh fits a lot of BYU could use in the backcourt. He is a physical guard that attacks the rim, gets to the free throw line, and is an elite defender.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 49% shooting from the floor. He developed his three point shot this year and shot 38% from distance on limited attempts (20-53). Oweh is from New Jersey and schools in that area figure to be prominently in the mix, but Oweh is a guy I’m watching and would fill a big need.