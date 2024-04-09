5 Intriguing Non-QB Newcomers to BYU Football Program

BYU football will have plenty of new faces in 2024. That is the reality in the transfer portal era. BYU saw eight players leave via the portal and the program gained five, including two quarterbacks. Not to mention all the graduating seniors.

We won’t mention Gerry Bohanon or Treyson Bourguet here. Obviously, those two have a chance to be very impactful by virtue of playing quarterback.

Let’s dive a little deeper into five non-QB newcomers.

Marque Collins, CB

Collins took the path that Eddie Heckard traveled before last season. He played parts of six seasons at Weber State, including under Jay Hill before Hill became defensive coordinator at BYU. At Weber, Collins notched five interceptions and 24 passes defended in his career.

Like Heckard before him, Collins should get a chance to start at corner right away in Hill’s system in Provo. He certainly has a leg up on some of the competition, being familiar with Hill’s scheme as well as having a bevvy of experience at the FCS level.

Jack Kelly, LB

The defensive coaching staff has already spoken highly of Kelly, who, like Collins, comes from Weber State. Hill called him “one of the most dynamic FCS players in the country.” The Kearns, UT native racked up 56 tackles last season, including 12 for loss, and 10.5 sacks. That’s a high number for an off-ball linebacker.

Hill likely knows where he wants to use Kelly, given their experience together in Ogden. BYU has a talented linebacker group that Kelly must compete with. He appears up to the challenge.

Danny Saili, DL

The only JUCO transfer on this list is already making an impact. Saili had a solid spring camp in Provo, earning praises of head coach Kalani Sitake. He checks in just north of 360 pounds, which is the heaviest player currently on BYU’s roster. He is a natural fit in the middle of the defensive line.

BYU struggled against the run last season. A player with Saili’s girth and abilities is a welcome sight. They need to be able to compete with the beefy offensive lines in the Big 12. Saili is a good piece to add.

He even has something of a history with the Big 12 already, having been previously a Texas Tech commit.

Darrien Stewart, Safety

Any time a former Utah Ute enters the BYU program, eyeballs are drawn there. “Bleu” played mostly on special teams at Utah, appearing in 19 games over the last three seasons. He is a former three-star recruit who also garnered offers from West Virginia, Washington State, and UCLA.

It will be interesting to see his role at BYU, especially as a preferred walk-on.

Ryner Swanson, TE

The only true freshman on this list is Swanson, after making waves in spring camp. He is rated as BYU’s top incoming recruit from the high school ranks. The Laguna Beach, CA native is a four-star tight end who received heavy interest from Oregon and Texas before ultimately choosing BYU.

The entire offensive coaching staff left spring camp raving about Swanson. He has a chance to be one of the rare true freshman tight ends who could make an immediate impact in 2024. With the loss of Isaac Rex, the Cougars will be looking for someone to emerge as the heir apparent.

Don’t sleep on Swanson, even as a true freshman.