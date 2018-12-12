The transfer season is upon us and another member of BYU’s defense is on the move. Citing “personal reasons” and “professional reasons” from the coaching staff, defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby announced on twitter that he is set to transfer this offseason. This is the second transfer that has been announced thus far, with LB Christian Folau declaring that he’ll be leaving Provo as well.

The former Oregon defensive lineman sat out the 2017 season due to transfer rules and missed Fall Camp of the 2018 season before joining the team after the Arizona game. The defensive tackle played in 9 games for Oregon as a true freshman in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman was never able to make it on the field this year after missing fall camp and the first week of the season. The Idaho native has not indicated where his next stop will be after BYU.